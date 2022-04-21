Beaverdale woman sentenced to probation for assault

Apr. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Beaverdale woman was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court Thursday on charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Courtney M. Chuckalovak, 24, entered a guilty plea before president Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a maximum of 7 years probation.

According to a criminal complaint, Chuckalovak was charged in September after a CYS representative and a police officer spoke with her about a July 19 incident in which it was alleged that Chuckalovak struck a 3-year-old child in the side of the head after he stuck a key into an electrical outlet.

The child reportedly received treatment from Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and was later interviewed at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township, where he said that he had been struck, the complaint said.