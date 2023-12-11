Beavers return to Lincolnshire after 400 years

Beavers have returned to Lincolnshire for the first time in 400 years, conservationists said.

The two Eurasian beavers were released under licence into a 70-acre enclosure at Wild Wrendale, near Searby, as part of a rewilding project.

They were relocated to the site by Jack and Hannah Dale, with support from the Beaver Trust and other wildlife organisations.

It is part of a scheme to transform the site to improve biodiversity.

The couple said they made the decision to dedicate their low-lying and unproductive farm to nature restoration four years ago having struggled to farm it profitably.

Last year, more than 450 nesting sites were recorded at the farm, with more than 50 species of bird, including skylark and tawny owl, as well as foxes, hares, deer and hedgehogs.

"It's so encouraging to see how quickly nature is able to bounce back if it is given the space," Mrs Dale said.

Beavers are known for their excellent habitat engineering skills, and it is hoped their introduction at the farm will help to create new habitats for other species.

"Beavers are native to Britain but they were eradicated completely over 400 years ago, killed for meat, fur and castoreum," Mrs Dale said.

"They are a keystone species and when you remove a keystone species from the environment, it dramatically alters the whole ecosystem and has a knock-on effect on a whole host of other species.

"We are so excited to see how the beavers transform the woodland and streams."

Mrs Dale, who is an artist and runs a giftware business, said she was able to take inspiration for her nature-themed artwork from the wildlife at the farm.

"I'm working on a big project to celebrate what is happening," she added.

The scheme has also received support from Natural England, Celtic Rewilding, ecologist Derek Gow and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk