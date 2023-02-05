How beavers are reviving wetlands

Navin Singh Khadka - Environment correspondent, BBC World Service
·5 min read
A happy beaver
A happy beaver

We are losing wetlands three times faster than forests, according to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. When it comes to restoring them to their natural state there is one hero with remarkable powers - the beaver.

Wetlands store water, act as a carbon sink, and are a source of food. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands says they do more for humanity than all other terrestrial ecosystems - and yet they are disappearing at an alarming rate.

The main problems are agricultural and urban expansion, as well as droughts and higher temperatures brought about by climate change.

But if you have a river and a beaver it may be possible to halt this process.

These furry sharp-toothed rodents build dams on waterways to create a pond, inside which they build a "lodge" where they can protect themselves from predators.

Their technique is to chew tree trunks until they fall, and to use the trunk and branches as building materials, along with stones at the base, and mud and plants to seal the dam's upstream wall.

The dam causes flooding, slows down the flow of water and keeps it on the landscape longer.

"This transforms simple streams into thriving wetland ecosystems," says Emily Fairfax, an ecohydrologist at California State University.

"The amount of food and water available in their wetlands makes them ideal habitat for many different species. That's part of why beavers are what's known as a keystone species."

A tree chewed by a beaver
Beavers chew the base of selected trees until they fall

Over the past 50 years, Canada and several states across the US have reintroduced beavers. Initially this was done to restore beaver numbers, after they were hunted nearly to extinction for their fur and meat in the 19th Century.

But the restoration of wetland ecosystems has also brought huge biodiversity benefits, including the return of many species of frogs, fish and invertebrates.

A study by Finnish researchers in 2018 found that ponds engineered by beavers contained nearly twice as many mammal species than other ponds. Weasels, otters and even moose were all more prevalent.

"Beaver wetlands are pretty unique," says Nigel Willby, professor of freshwater science at University of Stirling.

"Anyone can make a pond, but beavers make amazingly good ponds for biodiversity, partly because they are shallow, littered with dead wood and generally messed about with by beavers feeding on plants, digging canals, repairing dams, building lodges etc.

"Basically, beavers excel at creating complex wetland habitats that we'd never match."

Eager beavers

  • Dams built by beavers can be up to 5m high, and the largest one so far recorded - in Alberta, Canada - is 850m long

  • While beavers chop down trees, the tree stumps often sprout new shoots instead of dying - effectively the beavers carry out coppicing

  • The North American beaver and the Eurasian beaver were confirmed to be separate species in the 1970s

A healthy wetland ecosystem also sequesters large amounts of carbon, and by acting as a sponge and soaking up floodwaters it can soften the impacts of climate change, scientists say.

Wetlands store water during wet seasons and release it slowly during drought episodes.

"When you enter a period of drought, all the plants living in a floodplain rely on stored water in the soil to keep green and stay healthy. If they don't have much water to access they will start to wilt and wither and dry out," says Dr Fairfax.

A beaver dam at sunset in the Grand Teton national park in Wyoming, USA
A beaver dam in Wyoming, USA

She and her team studied 10 different wildfires in five US states between 2000 and 2021 and found in each one beavers and their ecosystem engineering reliably created and preserved wetland habitat, even during megafire events.

"Beaver wetlands have a lot of stored water, so plants in them don't really feel droughts, they stay green and lush. And when wildfire came through, they were not burnt and we found that they stayed well-watered."

But experts say beavers are only part of the solution to restore wetlands. Other necessary measures include planting woodland along the banks of lakes and rivers, and restoration of peatland and saltmarsh, says Prof Willby.

And crucially, beavers are only found naturally in North America and Eurasia.

Introducing them to inappropriate places can be counter-productive. This was demonstrated in Argentina and Chile, where beavers introduced from North America in the 1940s multiplied exponentially in the absence of predators, resulting in severe forest loss.

The Global Wetlands Outlook published in 2021 by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands found the most widespread wetland deterioration in Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lake Chad
Lake Chad is a shadow of its former self

The drastic shrinking of Lake Chad, closer to the border of Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria in West Africa is one of the most striking examples.

It has shrunk by 90% since the 1960s mainly due to a steep rise in water demand from a rapidly growing population, unplanned irrigation and now climate-change-induced drought.

"Conflicts, mainly between farmers and cattle-rearers, over the limited remaining water of the lake was already there and now drought is further drying it up and fighting over the water has gone worse" says Adenike Oladosu, a wetland conservation activist in Nigeria.

Rio Negro
The Rio Negro is the largest wetland protected under the 1971 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands

Barron Joseph Orr, lead scientist with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, says wetlands are often resilient ecosystems, but prolonged droughts now pose a growing threat.

"Climate change projections show increased drought severity in drylands that could compromise wetland resilience and reduce important habitat services," he says.

In other areas too, drought can damage wetlands, but the beaver can help protect them. There have already been more than 100 successful reintroduction projects in North America and northern Europe.

In Europe the population is believed to have tripled in the last 20 years, according to Prof Willby, with beavers now re-established in most European countries. Sweden, Germany and Austria led the way, according to the Natural History Museum, but the UK followed in the early 2000s.

"The early motivation for bringing beavers back to the UK was mostly about playing a part in restoring a declining species to its native range," Prof Willby says.

"But the value it could have as a keystone species for other biodiversity and in natural flood management was gaining a lot more traction, and these are the arguments usually put forward now to support the local releases of translocated animals or fenced trials happening in many places."

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s the list of NFL teams hiring offensive coordinators this offseason

    Offensive coordinators are getting fired at a historic rate this offseason. Here's who has been fired and the NFL teams looking to fill vacancies.

  • Canadian teen wins $48m lotto jackpot on first try

    Sensible Juliette Lamour, 18, immediately turned to a financial planner, or Dad, as she calls him.

  • Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?

    A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool. The dissonance in the data – continued high demand for workers coupled with some easing in wage inflation – will be a key puzzle for policymakers to resolve as they plot their next interest rate moves. For the Fed, the question is whether the economy can continue from here to the low inflation, low unemployment days seen before the coronavirus struck in 2020, or whether a continued decline in inflation will require a looser labor market and higher joblessness.

  • Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot: First-time ticket-buying teen makes Canadian history with $48 million

    First-time lottery player, an 18-year-old Ontario university student, won the $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot.

  • Mexico in talks with top carmakers to make electric vehicles, foreign minister says

    Mexico is gearing up to build several manufacturing hubs for electric vehicles across the country, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told Reuters, and is in talks with some of the world's top carmakers. Ebrard said in an interview late on Thursday that Mexico was keen to capitalize on the global shift to electric vehicles. Mexico wants to "attract all that we can", Ebrard said in an interview on Thursday, adding that the likes of BMW and Audi, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Tesla had all expressed interest in producing in the country.

  • NJ community on edge after councilwoman shot

    The community of Sayreville in New Jersey is on edge as many questions remain unanswered following the shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday night.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Two bald eagles nested in a pine for years. A utility company tried to chop it down

    The fight to save the birds’ habitat ignites old frustrations over California’s engagement with tribal communities

  • Young boy goes viral after TikTok video shows shark biting him amid spearfishing trip with dad

    Manni Alam, an 8-year-old spearfisher from Australia, has gained viral attention on TikTok after he nonchalantly responded when a small shark appeared to have bitten him.

  • Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic

    Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as a suspected Chinese spy balloon ended its weeklong traverse over the U.S. when it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a crowd lining the beach boardwalk cheered as a missile from an F-22 fighter struck the balloon. “That's my Air Force right there, buddy!" a person exclaims just after the missile's impact, in a video taken by tourist Angela Mosley.

  • Australia teen dies in 'unusual' river shark attack

    STORY: Police said they were called to the scene of the attack about 3:45 p.m. local time (0745 GMT) near a traffic bridge in the Swan River, in the Fremantle port area of Perth, where the girl died at the scene after being pulled to shore. The victim had jumped off a jet ski, possibly to swim with a pod of dolphins in the river, when the shark attack occurred, Acting Police Inspector Paul Robinson told reporters at a media briefing.He said authorities were not sure what kind of shark attacked the girl, adding that according to experts, it was unusual for a shark to be that far down the river.

  • Communities brace for more rain in the Bay Area

    Rain has returned to the Bay Area after a short 16-day dry spell. Stronger storms and gusty winds are expected this weekend.

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • Unfathomable cold from polar vortex: New Hampshire sets coldest US wind chill record at -108 degrees

    Mount Washington recorded a national wind chill record of 108 degrees below 0 on Saturday, while the actual temperatures were negative 47 degrees with a wind speed of 89 mph.

  • Thurston youth ‘die’ at council meeting to protest lack of action on climate change

    The demonstrators remained motionless on the floor for about 30 minutes.

  • Watch: Arctic blast helps form spectacular icicles under Niagara Falls

    A polar air mass that swept over Canada helped form icicles and snow-capped rocks at the base of Niagara Falls on Friday.

  • 'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England

    Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.

  • 'Our worst nightmares': Firefighters have serious concerns about electric vehicles

    Fire Engineer Matt Halleck — a training officer in Hillsdale — said there's not much firefighters can do to extinguish electrical vehicle fires.

  • Gas stoves, health, and climate change | Opinion

    Most people want to switch to clean energy. We want clean air, and we want to stop heating up the planet.