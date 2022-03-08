Beaverton School District Goes Mask Optional Starting March 14

BEAVERTON, OR — The Beaverton School District is ending its masking requrement for staff and students in its schools. The new rule goes into effect on Monday, March 14.

Officials said that while masks won't be required, students, staff, and visitors will still have the option to wear them.

"The District does reserve the right to reinstate masking if guided to do so by ODE, OHA or Washington County Public Health due to worsening COVID-19 conditions," they said in a statement.

A survey of more than 21,000 students, parents/guardians, and staff about whether they support the mask optional policy was also released.

It found that:

Of the 6,615 students who responded, 55.3 percent approved of the policy , compared to 44.7 percent who opposed it;

64.1 percent of the 11,411 parents and guardians who responded, approved of the plan compared to 35,9 percent opposed; and

Of the 3,106 staff members who responded, 58.2 percent approved as opposed to the 41.8 recent who were against it.

The district also announced other changes to their COVID-19 policies:

Contact tracing and quarantining are no longer required. Parents/guardians are still asked to inform schools if their students test positive for COVID-19; schools will then inform the entire school community via ParentSquare. (Note: it is possible under county Communicable Disease Guidance for Schools that classrooms could be quarantined in case of a disease outbreak.)

Diagnostic testing at school sites and the district administrative office along with the OHSU (students) and OHA (staff) weekly screening programs are still available.

Social distancing of 3 feet is encouraged but not required.

Vaccinations are still required for all staff and volunteers. Those seeking medical or religious exceptions must complete the necessary OHA forms.

This article originally appeared on the Beaverton Patch