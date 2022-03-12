🌱Beaverton Student Wins 2nd In Poetry Contest + Reser Open House

Happy Sunday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy with a shower or two. High: 52 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories in Beaverton today:

More affordable housing is coming this way. Habitat for Humanity received a record amount of applications to build homes, some of which will be located in Beaverton. COVID, supply chain challenges and labor shortages all made the past few years especially difficult for the nonprofit. But the organization has persevered, with 100 current projects in progress and 60 slated to be complete sometime in 2022. (750 KXL) A Beaverton student came in second place in the Oregon Poetry Out Loud Contest. Maria Daniels, a sophomore at St. Stephens Academy, was beat out by Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris, a senior at the Oregon School for the Deaf. (Beaverton Patch) Beaverton girls dominated in a 41-28 win over Clackamas in the 6A semifinals on Friday. The Beavers basketball team faced Barlow Saturday night for the championship title. (OregonLive) The City of Beaverton looks toward opening a year-round homeless shelter. Local officials visited a Multnomah County organized encampment and met on Friday to address the issue. Mayor Beaty commented on some sad statistics: The average utilizer of the city's safe park program is a 77-year-old woman, and Beaverton has the highest number of teens experiencing homelessness in the state. (KGW.com) As mask mandates end statewide, including those in the Beaverton School District, Lynne Terry reports on the state of the pandemic throughout Oregon. The emergency phase of Oregon’s COVID response has ended, said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, during a news conference on Friday. Over the last two years, nearly 700,000 people have tested positive, and 83 percent of residents have received at least one dose of vaccination. Read more of the recap at the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Today in Beaverton:

Story continues

The Reser Community Open House - All ages are invited to the new venue to take tours, hear live music and see performances. Free. (11:00 AM)

Family Storytime at Murray Scholls - The Beaverton City Library welcomes kids and their families. No registration required. (4:00 PM)

Patrick Ball's "Come Dance With Me In Ireland: A Pilgrimage to Yeats Country" - View a solo musical theater piece based on the life and works of Ireland’s greatest poet, William Butler Yeats, and performed by a Celtic Harpist & Storyteller Patrick Ball at the Winona Grange in Tualatin. Tickets start at $25. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Public Information officer Kelsey Anderson, Tigard Police Department, reports that suspects in the armed robbery of a Tigard coffee stand back on February 22. Find out more about the alleged criminals via Nextdoor.

Spring is getting springy `round here. Check out crocus popping up over at Cornell Farms via Instagram.

Get a preview of what to expect at the Reser Center open house at Instagram. Local chalk artists will be on hand to showcase their talents!

Local Business of the Day: Tiger Sugar recently opened up in Central Beaverton, bringing a distinctive take to Beavertob's bustling boba scene. My 'entourage' loved the not-too-sweet concoctions and the freshest-tasting Mango Sago dessert. (Instagram)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Portland Chiropractors Announce Grand Opening (March 15)

Add your event

Loving the Beaverton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ash.the.copyartist@gmail.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Sunday! I'll see you around.

— Ash DeMello

About me: Check out my profile at the Beaverton Downtown Association's blog or follow me on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on the Beaverton Patch