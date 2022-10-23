Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider upped their holding by 8.9% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Beazley plc's (LON:BEZ ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Beazley Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Sally Lake bought 12.77k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£4.18. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Beazley insiders own about UK£8.4m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Beazley Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Beazley shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Beazley insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Beazley and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

