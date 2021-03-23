Bebley cases set for May 20 trial

Mar. 22—A Crossville man whose bond was revoked after he was arrested on new drug charges was denied release on bond and, instead, was given a trial date in the case.

Lee Floyd Bebley is facing three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, simple possession and reckless driving.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley announced on March 16 the state would first set for trial charges of reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft of property of up to $1,000 and evading arrest.

All other cases were moved to a May 13 tracking date and deadline for motions to be filed or notice that the case is settled.

If the case proceeds, the trial will begin May 20.

Bebly and his attorney have been in and out of court, trying to get a bond reduction.

Because Bebley has remained incarcerated and trials were barred during the Tennessee Supreme Court's ordered shutdown of jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bebley has been sitting in jail.

Last month, McKenzie said he would make Bebley's case a priority once the COVID-19 order was lifted. Steps were taken March 16 to allow Bebley his day in court.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—Jessica Leigh Adkins, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia (superseding indictment); continued to May 14.

—Patrick Deshaun Angel, two counts of domestic assault; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Angel and continued to May 14.

—Bryan Jeffery Arnett, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a Schedule I drug. continued to May 14.

—Patrick Douglas Breeding, violation of an order of protection; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Breeding and continued to May 14.

—Ethan Christopher Daniels, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Daniels and continued to April 9.

—Gary Paul Graham, burglary and assault; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Graham and continued to May 14.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hamby and continued to April 23.

—Charles Henry Higginbotham, aggravated assault and domestic assault; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Higginbotham and continued to May 14.

—Kelly Scott Hood, burglary and one case in boundover status; continued to May 11.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, evading arrest and resisting a stop, arrest or search; continued to April 23.

—Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault and boundover case; continued to May 14 at which time Houston is to return to court with an attorney.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 14 at which time Johnson is to return to court with an attorney.

—George Matthew Leeds, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and has a case in boundover status; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Leeds and continued to May 11.

—Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder; continued to April 23.

—John Michael Poss, first-degree murder; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Poss and continued to April 23.

—David Howard Proffitt, aggravated assault; Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Proffit and continued to April 9 for bond hearing.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Sherrill and continued to May 11.

—Kathy Ann Soriano, theft of property of more than $1,000 and introducing contraband into a penal institution; continued to May 14 at which time Soriano is to return to court with an attorney.

—Susan Denise Stokes, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting a stop, arrest or search; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Stokes and continued to April 23.

—Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, tampering with evidence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to May 14.

—Stephen Jacob Willis, felony possession of methamphetamine; continued to April 9.

Deadline docket

—Johnny Wayne Bell, theft of property of $1,000 to $1,250 and vandalism of $1,250 to $10,000; continued to May 14.

—Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape, rape of a child and statutory rape; continued to April 12.

—David Wayne Chennault, aggravated assault; continued to May 14.

—Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, continued. Case will require a certified interpreter for future hearings, and future dates depend on the interpreter's availability.

—Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and simple possession, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Diana Lynn Grosso, second-degree murder, continued to April 23.

—George Edward Hardin, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon by a felon and tampering with a tracking device; continued to May 14.

—Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony; continued to May 14.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor and probation violation; bond reduced by agreement of all involved from $250,000 to $50,000 and, if released on bond, to wear a GPS tracking device. Continued to May 13.

—Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault; continued to May 14.

—Joseph Oren Miller, identity theft; continued to May 14.

—Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution; continued to May 14.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder; continued to May 14.

—James Jeremiah Pugh, felony possession of methamphetamine, promotion of the manufacture of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony; continued to April 23.

—Jacob Ian Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine; Jamie Hargis appointed to represent Reagan, who is being held in jail in Hamilton County, and continued to April 23.

—Cory Bernard Robinson, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, felony possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, introducing contraband into a penal institution, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection, driving on a suspended license and driver's license violation; continued to April 23 for motions and the deadline docket of May 19.

—Hughy Guy Sams, arson aggravated assault and domestic assault; continued to April 23.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child; continued to May 14.

—Kasi Ann Shell, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to April 23.

—Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institutionl continued.

—Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, per se; continued to May 14.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 14.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest; continued to May 14.

Report with attorney

—Cody Jerryd Barnes, introducing contraband into a penal institution; continued to April 9 at which time Barnes is to return with an attorney.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, felony possession of methamphetamine, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to May 14.

Motions/hearings

—Jacob Matthew Brewer, theft of property and evading arrest; continued to May 14 for tracking on payment of court costs.

—Dustin Lynn Bryant, aggravated assault, certificate of completion of the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program presented. Bryant was recognized for taking personal responsibility and completing the recovery program. The judge waived payment of $652 in court costs.

Probation violation

—Marquise Daeshaun Batts, probation violation, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Batts with $100 fee assessed and continued to May 7 after cases in Putnam County are heard.

—Michael Paul Howard, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 50 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest of community corrections.

Boundover cases

—Kurt Dwayne Havlik, four cases in boundover status waiting action of the grand jury; continued to May 11.

—Christopher Todd Houston; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Houston and boundover case continued to April 9.

