‘I became homeless and lost my job:’ Combating homelessness in WNY

Surfaceink, a company that got its start as Apple's key hardware engineering partner after the return of Steve Jobs as CEO, is being acquired by PwC, the professional services firm that provides accounting, management consultancy, IT and more to its enterprise customers. The company has around 50 employees in the Bay Area and all of them will be joining PwC as part of the deal. Surfaceink will also be bringing on work it has in progress with existing customers while also working with PwC on winning new business.