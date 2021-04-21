Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

Cameron Huddleston
·12 min read
Drazen_ / Getty Images
Drazen_ / Getty Images

Along with the rise in unemployment, the U.S. has seen a surge of people working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Gallup poll, 62% of employed Americans say they have worked from home during the crisis. Despite the challenges of working from home, these Americans can consider themselves lucky to still have a paycheck coming in during these challenging times.

Even before the coronavirus struck, working remotely was a growing trend in the U.S. An analysis by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics found that the number of people working remotely had grown 44% over the past five years. It had grown 91% over the past 10 years.

That said, remote workers still made up just a small percentage of the overall workforce prior to the crisis that forced employees out of offices and into their homes. Only about 5% of the workforce was working remotely as of the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

However, that percentage varied greatly from state to state, GOBankingRates found. Using Census Bureau data, GOBankingRates identified what percentage of each state’s workforce worked from home. Then it ranked the states from the smallest to the largest percentage of remote workers, with the top state being the one with the largest share of its workforce made up of remote workers.

Most states in the West had a higher percentage of remote workers than the national average of 4.93%. States with a lower percentage of remote workers tended to be in the Midwest and South. In fact, the bottom six states all were in the South.

Now that working remotely has become the norm for more workers, many are reluctant to go back to work in an office. The Gallup poll found that 59% of workers who’ve been doing their jobs from home would like to continue to work remotely as much as possible. As stay-at-home orders are lifted, it will be interesting to see if states that already had a higher-than-average percentage of remote workers will witness that percentage rise even more.

See if your state is among those where remote work was more commonplace or a rarity. You might find yourself back in an office soon if you live in one of the states expected to bounce back quickly from the coronavirus.

Last updated: April 21, 2021

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA Lighthouse at dusk.
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA Lighthouse at dusk.

50. Mississippi

  • Total number of workers: 1,215,697

  • Number of remote workers: 27,779

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,187,918

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 2.29%

Statue and grave site of Huey Long on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol building at night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Image.
Statue and grave site of Huey Long on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol building at night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Image.

49. Louisiana

  • Total number of workers: 2,007,599

  • Number of remote workers: 60,290

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,947,309

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.00%

Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.
Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.

48. Alabama

  • Total number of workers: 2,051,445

  • Number of remote workers: 66,881

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,984,564

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.26%

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

47. West Virginia

  • Total number of workers: 727,792

  • Number of remote workers: 24,213

  • Number of non-remote workers: 703,579

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.33%

Bentonville Arkansas
Bentonville Arkansas

46. Arkansas

  • Total number of workers: 1,274,750

  • Number of remote workers: 43,457

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,231,293

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.41%

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

45. Kentucky

  • Total number of workers: 1,929,677

  • Number of remote workers: 69,702

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,859,975

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.61%

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

44. Indiana

  • Total number of workers: 3,107,072

  • Number of remote workers: 116,603

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,990,469

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.75%

Detroit Woodward Ave.
Detroit Woodward Ave.

43. Michigan

  • Total number of workers: 4,504,994

  • Number of remote workers: 174,997

  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,329,997

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.88%

Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.
Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.

42. Nevada

  • Total number of workers: 1,351,950

  • Number of remote workers: 53,538

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,298,412

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%

Westerly Rhode Island
Westerly Rhode Island

41. Rhode Island

  • Total number of workers: 515,872

  • Number of remote workers: 20,430

  • Number of non-remote workers: 495,442

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

40. Oklahoma

  • Total number of workers: 1,748,344

  • Number of remote workers: 70,248

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,678,096

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.02%

Dayton Ohio skyline
Dayton Ohio skyline

39. Ohio

  • Total number of workers: 5,442,764

  • Number of remote workers: 220,315

  • Number of non-remote workers: 5,222,449

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.05%

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

38. South Carolina

  • Total number of workers: 2,215,014

  • Number of remote workers: 91,900

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,123,114

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.15%

Aerial view of the Central park in New York with golf fields and tall skyscrapers surrounding the park.
Aerial view of the Central park in New York with golf fields and tall skyscrapers surrounding the park.

37. New York

  • Total number of workers: 9,246,571

  • Number of remote workers: 389,169

  • Number of non-remote workers: 8,857,402

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.21%

Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

36. Tennessee

  • Total number of workers: 3,003,226

  • Number of remote workers: 130,652

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,872,574

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.35%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

35. New Jersey

  • Total number of workers: 4,303,118

  • Number of remote workers: 188,430

  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,114,688

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.38%

Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

34. Nebraska

  • Total number of workers: 980,914

  • Number of remote workers: 43,544

  • Number of non-remote workers: 937,370

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.44%

Topeka is the capital city of the U.
Topeka is the capital city of the U.

33. Kansas

  • Total number of workers: 1,422,992

  • Number of remote workers: 63,382

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,359,610

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.45%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

32. Wisconsin

  • Total number of workers: 2,920,388

  • Number of remote workers: 131,484

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,788,904

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.50%

View from north Pittsburgh.
View from north Pittsburgh.

31. Pennsylvania

  • Total number of workers: 6,032,013

  • Number of remote workers: 280,424

  • Number of non-remote workers: 5,751,589

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.65%

Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.
Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

30. Alaska

  • Total number of workers: 358,627

  • Number of remote workers: 16,731

  • Number of non-remote workers: 341,896

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.67%

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

29. Texas

  • Total number of workers: 12,842,820

  • Number of remote workers: 604,052

  • Number of non-remote workers: 12,238,768

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.70%

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

28. Maryland

  • Total number of workers: 3,021,967

  • Number of remote workers: 142,425

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,879,542

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.71%

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

27. North Dakota

  • Total number of workers: 398,937

  • Number of remote workers: 18,923

  • Number of non-remote workers: 380,014

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.74%

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.
Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

26. Illinois

  • Total number of workers: 6,124,144

  • Number of remote workers: 290,729

  • Number of non-remote workers: 5,833,415

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

25. Iowa

  • Total number of workers: 1,583,271

  • Number of remote workers: 75,272

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,507,999

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

Long exposure of Waikiki / Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.
Long exposure of Waikiki / Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.

24. Hawaii

  • Total number of workers: 700,228

  • Number of remote workers: 33,352

  • Number of non-remote workers: 666,876

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.76%

Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

23. Missouri

  • Total number of workers: 2,855,663

  • Number of remote workers: 137,750

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,717,913

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%

Downtown Albuquerque New Mexico
Downtown Albuquerque New Mexico

22. New Mexico

  • Total number of workers: 880,271

  • Number of remote workers: 42,468

  • Number of non-remote workers: 837,803

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%

WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.
WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

21. Delaware

  • Total number of workers: 444,908

  • Number of remote workers: 21,633

  • Number of non-remote workers: 423,275

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.86%

The view from the capital steps looking over downtown Richmond, Virginia.
The view from the capital steps looking over downtown Richmond, Virginia.

20. Virginia

  • Total number of workers: 4,152,433

  • Number of remote workers: 207,721

  • Number of non-remote workers: 3,944,712

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.00%

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.
Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

19. Massachusetts

  • Total number of workers: 3,500,223

  • Number of remote workers: 176,034

  • Number of non-remote workers: 3,324,189

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.03%

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

18. Connecticut

  • Total number of workers: 1,780,653

  • Number of remote workers: 90,566

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,690,087

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.09%

Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.
Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.

17. Wyoming

  • Total number of workers: 287,175

  • Number of remote workers: 14,851

  • Number of non-remote workers: 272,324

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.17%

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

16. North Carolina

  • Total number of workers: 4,660,377

  • Number of remote workers: 253,038

  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,407,339

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.43%

A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.
A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

15. Georgia

  • Total number of workers: 4,667,378

  • Number of remote workers: 254,502

  • Number of non-remote workers: 4,412,876

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.45%

A picture of bridges leading into the St.
A picture of bridges leading into the St.

14. Minnesota

  • Total number of workers: 2,879,806

  • Number of remote workers: 162,940

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,716,866

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.66%

San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.
San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.

13. California

  • Total number of workers: 17,904,213

  • Number of remote workers: 1,020,810

  • Number of non-remote workers: 16,883,403

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.70%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

12. South Dakota

  • Total number of workers: 436,525

  • Number of remote workers: 25,056

  • Number of non-remote workers: 411,469

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.74%

BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.
BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.

11. Maine

  • Total number of workers: 651,799

  • Number of remote workers: 37,525

  • Number of non-remote workers: 614,274

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.76%

Tampa downtown, Florida, USA.
Tampa downtown, Florida, USA.

10. Florida

  • Total number of workers: 9,140,393

  • Number of remote workers: 534,519

  • Number of non-remote workers: 8,605,874

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.85%

Seattle Eastside.
Seattle Eastside.

9. Washington

  • Total number of workers: 3,485,339

  • Number of remote workers: 207,176

  • Number of non-remote workers: 3,278,163

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.94%

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

8. Arizona

  • Total number of workers: 3,008,707

  • Number of remote workers: 182,728

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,825,979

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%

Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.
Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

7. Idaho

  • Total number of workers: 757,408

  • Number of remote workers: 46,006

  • Number of non-remote workers: 711,402

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

6. Utah

  • Total number of workers: 1,433,444

  • Number of remote workers: 88,266

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,345,178

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.16%

Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.
Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

5. New Hampshire

  • Total number of workers: 707,037

  • Number of remote workers: 45,262

  • Number of non-remote workers: 661,775

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.40%

Billings Montana downtown
Billings Montana downtown

4. Montana

  • Total number of workers: 499,849

  • Number of remote workers: 32,503

  • Number of non-remote workers: 467,346

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.50%

Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.
Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

3. Oregon

  • Total number of workers: 1,895,393

  • Number of remote workers: 129,763

  • Number of non-remote workers: 1,765,630

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.85%

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

2. Vermont

  • Total number of workers: 321,624

  • Number of remote workers: 22,275

  • Number of non-remote workers: 299,349

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.93%

Denver, USA - A panoramic image showing the tracks of Denver&#39;s Union Station partially covered by the canopy architecture.
Denver, USA - A panoramic image showing the tracks of Denver's Union Station partially covered by the canopy architecture.

1. Colorado

  • Total number of workers: 2,822,072

  • Number of remote workers: 218,214

  • Number of non-remote workers: 2,603,858

  • Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 7.73%

Methodology: To find the states with the most remote workers, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey data on workers aged 16 and older. GOBankingRates pulled data on (1) the total number of workers who worked from home and (2) the total number of workers 16 and over in every state in order to calculate (3) the percent of each state’s workforce that worked from home at the time of reporting. States were then ranked on factor No. 3, with the No. 1 state being the one with the largest share of its workforce comprised of remote workers, and No. 50 being the state with the smallest. GOBankingRates also provided the March 2020 unemployment rate in each state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as supplemental information.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

