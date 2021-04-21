Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?

Drazen_ / Getty Images

Along with the rise in unemployment, the U.S. has seen a surge of people working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Gallup poll, 62% of employed Americans say they have worked from home during the crisis. Despite the challenges of working from home, these Americans can consider themselves lucky to still have a paycheck coming in during these challenging times.

Even before the coronavirus struck, working remotely was a growing trend in the U.S. An analysis by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics found that the number of people working remotely had grown 44% over the past five years. It had grown 91% over the past 10 years.

That said, remote workers still made up just a small percentage of the overall workforce prior to the crisis that forced employees out of offices and into their homes. Only about 5% of the workforce was working remotely as of the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

Find Out: These States Have the Best Chance To Bounce Back From the Coronavirus Unemployment Tsunami

However, that percentage varied greatly from state to state, GOBankingRates found. Using Census Bureau data, GOBankingRates identified what percentage of each state’s workforce worked from home. Then it ranked the states from the smallest to the largest percentage of remote workers, with the top state being the one with the largest share of its workforce made up of remote workers.

Most states in the West had a higher percentage of remote workers than the national average of 4.93%. States with a lower percentage of remote workers tended to be in the Midwest and South. In fact, the bottom six states all were in the South.

Now that working remotely has become the norm for more workers, many are reluctant to go back to work in an office. The Gallup poll found that 59% of workers who’ve been doing their jobs from home would like to continue to work remotely as much as possible. As stay-at-home orders are lifted, it will be interesting to see if states that already had a higher-than-average percentage of remote workers will witness that percentage rise even more.

Story continues

Save: Best Checking Accounts of 2021: High APYs & Low Fees

See if your state is among those where remote work was more commonplace or a rarity. You might find yourself back in an office soon if you live in one of the states expected to bounce back quickly from the coronavirus.

Last updated: April 21, 2021

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA Lighthouse at dusk.

50. Mississippi

Total number of workers: 1,215,697

Number of remote workers: 27,779

Number of non-remote workers: 1,187,918

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 2.29%

Read: 5 Unexpected Work-From-Home Jobs You Can Do Right Now

Statue and grave site of Huey Long on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol building at night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Image.

49. Louisiana

Total number of workers: 2,007,599

Number of remote workers: 60,290

Number of non-remote workers: 1,947,309

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.00%

Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.

48. Alabama

Total number of workers: 2,051,445

Number of remote workers: 66,881

Number of non-remote workers: 1,984,564

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.26%

More: 10 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas – Earn More

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

47. West Virginia

Total number of workers: 727,792

Number of remote workers: 24,213

Number of non-remote workers: 703,579

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.33%

Bentonville Arkansas

46. Arkansas

Total number of workers: 1,274,750

Number of remote workers: 43,457

Number of non-remote workers: 1,231,293

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.41%

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

45. Kentucky

Total number of workers: 1,929,677

Number of remote workers: 69,702

Number of non-remote workers: 1,859,975

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.61%

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

44. Indiana

Total number of workers: 3,107,072

Number of remote workers: 116,603

Number of non-remote workers: 2,990,469

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.75%

Detroit Woodward Ave.

43. Michigan

Total number of workers: 4,504,994

Number of remote workers: 174,997

Number of non-remote workers: 4,329,997

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.88%

Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.

42. Nevada

Total number of workers: 1,351,950

Number of remote workers: 53,538

Number of non-remote workers: 1,298,412

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%

Westerly Rhode Island

41. Rhode Island

Total number of workers: 515,872

Number of remote workers: 20,430

Number of non-remote workers: 495,442

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 3.96%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

40. Oklahoma

Total number of workers: 1,748,344

Number of remote workers: 70,248

Number of non-remote workers: 1,678,096

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.02%

Dayton Ohio skyline

39. Ohio

Total number of workers: 5,442,764

Number of remote workers: 220,315

Number of non-remote workers: 5,222,449

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.05%

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

38. South Carolina

Total number of workers: 2,215,014

Number of remote workers: 91,900

Number of non-remote workers: 2,123,114

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.15%

Aerial view of the Central park in New York with golf fields and tall skyscrapers surrounding the park.

37. New York

Total number of workers: 9,246,571

Number of remote workers: 389,169

Number of non-remote workers: 8,857,402

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.21%

Check Out: Companies Hiring for Remote Jobs Right Now

Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

36. Tennessee

Total number of workers: 3,003,226

Number of remote workers: 130,652

Number of non-remote workers: 2,872,574

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.35%

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

35. New Jersey

Total number of workers: 4,303,118

Number of remote workers: 188,430

Number of non-remote workers: 4,114,688

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.38%

Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

34. Nebraska

Total number of workers: 980,914

Number of remote workers: 43,544

Number of non-remote workers: 937,370

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.44%

Topeka is the capital city of the U.

33. Kansas

Total number of workers: 1,422,992

Number of remote workers: 63,382

Number of non-remote workers: 1,359,610

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.45%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

32. Wisconsin

Total number of workers: 2,920,388

Number of remote workers: 131,484

Number of non-remote workers: 2,788,904

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.50%

View from north Pittsburgh.

31. Pennsylvania

Total number of workers: 6,032,013

Number of remote workers: 280,424

Number of non-remote workers: 5,751,589

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.65%

Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

30. Alaska

Total number of workers: 358,627

Number of remote workers: 16,731

Number of non-remote workers: 341,896

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.67%

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

29. Texas

Total number of workers: 12,842,820

Number of remote workers: 604,052

Number of non-remote workers: 12,238,768

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.70%

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

28. Maryland

Total number of workers: 3,021,967

Number of remote workers: 142,425

Number of non-remote workers: 2,879,542

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.71%

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

27. North Dakota

Total number of workers: 398,937

Number of remote workers: 18,923

Number of non-remote workers: 380,014

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.74%

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

26. Illinois

Total number of workers: 6,124,144

Number of remote workers: 290,729

Number of non-remote workers: 5,833,415

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

25. Iowa

Total number of workers: 1,583,271

Number of remote workers: 75,272

Number of non-remote workers: 1,507,999

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.75%

Work From Home: The Best and Worst Things About Working From Home

Long exposure of Waikiki / Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.

24. Hawaii

Total number of workers: 700,228

Number of remote workers: 33,352

Number of non-remote workers: 666,876

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.76%

Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

23. Missouri

Total number of workers: 2,855,663

Number of remote workers: 137,750

Number of non-remote workers: 2,717,913

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%

Downtown Albuquerque New Mexico

22. New Mexico

Total number of workers: 880,271

Number of remote workers: 42,468

Number of non-remote workers: 837,803

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.82%

WILMINGTON, DE - APRIL 5, 2018: Wilmington, Delaware night skyline and Riverwalk along the Christiana River.

21. Delaware

Total number of workers: 444,908

Number of remote workers: 21,633

Number of non-remote workers: 423,275

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 4.86%

The view from the capital steps looking over downtown Richmond, Virginia.

20. Virginia

Total number of workers: 4,152,433

Number of remote workers: 207,721

Number of non-remote workers: 3,944,712

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.00%

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

19. Massachusetts

Total number of workers: 3,500,223

Number of remote workers: 176,034

Number of non-remote workers: 3,324,189

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.03%

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

18. Connecticut

Total number of workers: 1,780,653

Number of remote workers: 90,566

Number of non-remote workers: 1,690,087

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.09%

Cheyenne, United States - September 22, 2015: Downtown Cheyenne street scene with historic buildings and car with driver in an intersection.

17. Wyoming

Total number of workers: 287,175

Number of remote workers: 14,851

Number of non-remote workers: 272,324

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.17%

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

16. North Carolina

Total number of workers: 4,660,377

Number of remote workers: 253,038

Number of non-remote workers: 4,407,339

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.43%

A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

15. Georgia

Total number of workers: 4,667,378

Number of remote workers: 254,502

Number of non-remote workers: 4,412,876

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.45%

A picture of bridges leading into the St.

14. Minnesota

Total number of workers: 2,879,806

Number of remote workers: 162,940

Number of non-remote workers: 2,716,866

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.66%

San Jose California Saint Joseph Cathedral as viewed from the corner of Market and San Fernando.

13. California

Total number of workers: 17,904,213

Number of remote workers: 1,020,810

Number of non-remote workers: 16,883,403

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.70%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

12. South Dakota

Total number of workers: 436,525

Number of remote workers: 25,056

Number of non-remote workers: 411,469

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.74%

BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.

11. Maine

Total number of workers: 651,799

Number of remote workers: 37,525

Number of non-remote workers: 614,274

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.76%

Tampa downtown, Florida, USA.

10. Florida

Total number of workers: 9,140,393

Number of remote workers: 534,519

Number of non-remote workers: 8,605,874

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.85%

Seattle Eastside.

9. Washington

Total number of workers: 3,485,339

Number of remote workers: 207,176

Number of non-remote workers: 3,278,163

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 5.94%

Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

8. Arizona

Total number of workers: 3,008,707

Number of remote workers: 182,728

Number of non-remote workers: 2,825,979

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%

Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

7. Idaho

Total number of workers: 757,408

Number of remote workers: 46,006

Number of non-remote workers: 711,402

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.07%

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

6. Utah

Total number of workers: 1,433,444

Number of remote workers: 88,266

Number of non-remote workers: 1,345,178

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.16%

Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

5. New Hampshire

Total number of workers: 707,037

Number of remote workers: 45,262

Number of non-remote workers: 661,775

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.40%

Billings Montana downtown

4. Montana

Total number of workers: 499,849

Number of remote workers: 32,503

Number of non-remote workers: 467,346

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.50%

Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

3. Oregon

Total number of workers: 1,895,393

Number of remote workers: 129,763

Number of non-remote workers: 1,765,630

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.85%

Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

2. Vermont

Total number of workers: 321,624

Number of remote workers: 22,275

Number of non-remote workers: 299,349

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 6.93%

Denver, USA - A panoramic image showing the tracks of Denver's Union Station partially covered by the canopy architecture.

1. Colorado

Total number of workers: 2,822,072

Number of remote workers: 218,214

Number of non-remote workers: 2,603,858

Percentage of workforce that worked remotely prior to the coronavirus: 7.73%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To find the states with the most remote workers, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey data on workers aged 16 and older. GOBankingRates pulled data on (1) the total number of workers who worked from home and (2) the total number of workers 16 and over in every state in order to calculate (3) the percent of each state’s workforce that worked from home at the time of reporting. States were then ranked on factor No. 3, with the No. 1 state being the one with the largest share of its workforce comprised of remote workers, and No. 50 being the state with the smallest. GOBankingRates also provided the March 2020 unemployment rate in each state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as supplemental information.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Before It Became the Norm, Which States Had the Most Remote Workers?