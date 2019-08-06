How I became a skincare maven: Tiffany Masterson

Our series “How I became a …” digs into the stories of accomplished and influential people, finding out how they got to where they are in their careers.
From starting little businesses while her children were young to eventually being the founder and chief creative officer behind one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the industry, Tiffany Masterson has always had a knack for growing a brand, even though she never expected to do so. After developing a personal interest in product formulation and the science behind skincare and clear skin, Masterson built the brand Drunk Elephant based on the six ingredients that she found interfered with skin. Just a few years later, the neon lids and clean products she created can be found on vanities and in Sephora stores everywhere.
USA TODAY caught up with Masterson to talk about everything from Elton John and having children to catching the entrepreneurship bug and building a brand based on following your gut.
Question: How did you get your start with entrepreneurship?
Tiffany Masterson: I was a stay-at-home mom, and my youngest was around 6 or 7 at the time. I was kind of trying to find ways to start a little business here and there, and the businesses I tried to start were hilarious. I tried to start a business cleaning out people’s pantries where I would go and eliminate the bad things from their pantries and replace them with good things, called Holy Pantry. I did that, and then I started a meatball and lasagna catering business for a while, and then I started selling a bar cleanser at some point. That woke up this passion in me for ingredients – I already had it, because I had it with food and with my diet and the way I ate – but I got super interested when I started selling this bar cleanser. I started studying products and studying the roles of ingredients, trying to get to the root of why people’s skin acted the way it acted and responded. What were the potential ingredients that caused certain skin behaviors? It was just this organic path that I took. I had rosacea and typical skin issues that people have, acne-prone, sensitive skin, and an elimination diet for my skin is kind of what I ultimately did, identifying ingredients that my skin didn’t like and studying what they were and why – trying to find supporting evidence that that could really be why. I started trying to help people choose products based on that. I was selling this bar cleanser and telling people, use this oil or this serum, trying to find products that would help people’s skin.
Q: What was the process like with starting Drunk Elephant?
Masterson: Through that whole process of being interested in that and the function of skin itself – reading about how it functions best and what it needs to function – I met with my brother-in-law, who was the investor behind the bar that I was selling. I said, ‘Look, I think that I’ve learned enough ingredients and I think that we could do this ourselves. I think I could design some products myself based on the ingredients I’ve learned so much about, and let’s do this!’ kind of thing. He was in. He had seen my passion about it over the prior two years and said, "Let’s go.” I was very lucky obviously to have a brother-in-law who was willing to support that and invest in that – he’s my first investor – and it took me a year or two years to get it up and running.
I didn’t know the typical process because I’m a housewife in Houston, but I actually wrote down in my computer all of the ingredients to each product. I had six products I wanted to launch at the same time – to me, instead of launching one product I wanted to launch a full skincare solution for people that wouldn’t have to look around at all – because my philosophy was so distinct. I was trying to avoid these six ingredients that were out there in kind of everything. I couldn’t find a brand that didn’t contain at least one of them, and I really believed, and was super convicted, that these six ingredients were at the root of people’s skin issues. That sounds crazy, but it was working. It was working for me, and it was working for everyone around me who was trying it, this philosophy. We launched the six, and it took a long time, and it was a lot of trial and error, but I’m so clear and convicted in the philosophy that I just never really had any doubt that it would work. I had the products made, and we launched our own website in late 2013 – drunkelephant.com – and for about a year, I listened to feedback. I had decided to be super accessible, and as a consumer, I really wanted to be the brand that consumers could reach out to and get answers and get an education. I wanted to hold their hand so that they could have a good experience, and really put the consumer first because I am a consumer and that’s what I would what for a brand. I wanted to really be an open book: here’s what we are, this is what we use, this is what we avoid, and if I’ve made mistakes I want to publicly fix them and not be defensive and be the person that I am, but to my consumer, and really make sure they have a positive experience. I did that for a year, really learned about the products a little more and tweaked a few of them, tweaked some packaging, and then went to Cosmoprof in 2014, and that’s where I met Sephora. They were attracted to the bright colors, I believe, and they told me at the conference, “Look, we’re not picking anybody up for 2015.” I wasn’t that bummed out – I don’t know if I fully believed it. It was kind of a bummer, maybe they’ll change their mind type thing – and they did. They called me two weeks later, and said they’d tried the products and really felt strongly that it was a line they wanted to support. They brought me in in January 2015, and now we’re almost five years with Sephora. That’s really how it all started.
Q: What does a typical day look like for you?
Masterson: I am more involved in product development, social media, very heavily involved with design and marketing. I’m here in Houston with my design and marketing team and I do a combination of helping to manage the social accounts, take conference calls, and do creative off-sites at my house. I don’t go into the office right now. We’re moving into a big office because outgrew the office that we had, so I stay at home. My creative juices really flow at home. I’m just living my life, day-by-day, and getting to be in the mix with all my kids and in the middle of everything that’s going on in my kids’ lives and with my family. That’s really where I get most of my work done, so A typical day is taking conference calls, working on new products on my computer downstairs in my family room. If I need to cook dinner, I’ll cook dinner and sit back down; if I need to drive somebody somewhere, I’ll go do that; and a lot of times I’ll take conference calls while I’m exercising. It’s really working all day – I’m on the phone or doing marketing and proofing marketing things going out. It’s just a nonstop all day. I don’t really have much of a break, and I don’t really want one. I love so much what I do, I live my life, I do what I do, and it’s just nonstop. I don’t have a start and stop.
I travel a lot, too, so those days when I’m traveling, I like to go and get it done and come home. I don’t like to stay and hang out and do that kind of thing. I usually fly in, have a meeting, go to bed, wake up, have a meeting, fly home. Traveling is very, very jam-packed for me; we have no breaks at all.
Q: What is your favorite thing about your job?
Masterson: It’s really fun. I love what I do so much because it doesn’t feel like a job. It’s one of those things that you wake up for and you get out of bed for. I mean, I get out of bed because I have four kids, a husband, and a dog, but I’m excited every day to open up my email; I’m excited every day to go on social media and see what’s going on with Drunk Elephant, and I’m excited to work on new projects. I think my favorite thing about my job is that I love my job. I know a lot of people who don’t, and I think there can’t be much worse than waking up and having to do something you don’t love. And, it’s exciting. I learn something new every day.
Q: To what do you credit your success?
Masterson: I followed my gut from day one. One, the products work – in my opinion, they work. We have a cohesive brand and a brand with a strong DNA – we really know who we are and we’re very clear about that. It’s coming from my gut, and you don’t waver from that. You don’t look around. I don’t look around at what other brands are doing, I don’t look around at trends, and I don’t listen to that stuff. I really try to follow my gut, I launch products based on what I feel the line needs and using the line myself, and inspiration comes to me in daily life about what to launch next. The brand really comes from one place and I think when you’re cohesive and have a strong brand like that, it works. I surround the company with smart people and good people and find the best people I can find who know more than me. We all have our job, we all do it every day. We know we are, we’re very clear, and I think the products work.
Q: How do you balance work, life and such a busy schedule?
Masterson: I find (balance) because I really try to do this from my home. I try to spend quality time with my children, even if it's – this sounds crazy – just a five-minute, face-to-face, going in their room and sitting on their bed because everybody’s had a hectic, busy day. They’re older now, and they’re busy, too. I just try to make sure that I have moments with each family member that are quality. I have a lot of work to do, I’m very busy, and I do travel a lot and I’m gone, and I think that (time) feels right to me because I don’t feel like I’m missing out on what my family’s doing, and I just really try to have those moments with everybody.
I do try to exercise every day to take care of myself because without that, you kind of go crazy. Exercise and quality family time every day as a priority, even if it’s not for a long time, is really how I stay balanced.
Q: What have been your career highlights?
Masterson: One highlight, and it’s every day, are when I get letters and DM’s and emails from people who have believed they’ve had a certain kind of issue with their skin – sometimes 20-plus years – and they’ve tried Drunk Elephant and then they realize that they have great skin. It’s life-changing for them, and that’s how they put it. I don’t mean that to be cocky at all. They write, and the words they use to me are ‘this has changed my life.’ It’s not at all superficial. That’s your skin. When you find something that works and it restores your confidence, that’s a big thing. The obvious highlights are getting into Sephora – that has changed my trajectory, of course – and then the awards are incredible to me. I’m always amazed, and I’m so honored, like the Best of Beauty Awards, the Achiever Award with CEW, the Indie Brand of the Year Award with WWD. That blows me away. I can’t believe it. It’s like I’m dreaming or something, and it just honors me every time. I’m always surprised, and I feel like pinching myself.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?
Masterson: Follow your gut and be yourself. It’s a crowded place out there in the world, and it’s easy to look around what’s already worked and play off something else. But, just being yourself and following your gut and listening to yourself, going from that angle and staying with that not veering from that, is really what makes people and brands unique and stand out. It’s authentic from the start, and it’s almost like you don’t have to have a strategy. You just follow your gut, and that’s what it is. That’s what I’ve done this whole time, and I think that’s the brand so unique.
Quick hits
• What is your favorite book? “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k” by Mark Manson
• What is your favorite song of the moment? “Your Song” by Elton John, because my little boy who’s 13 years old is a musical genius. We bought him a piano and every day he’s on the piano playing that song, and he sings to it, and it’s just the sweetest.
• Who has been one of your biggest mentors? One is a guy I used to work for before I got married at a little software company, and he’s just a really smart entrepreneur and his values are so clear and strong. He’s this humble, kind of quiet, very successful guy and I always reach out to him when I have a business question and have since I started Drunk Elephant. He’s just so full of common sense, but also so clear on values. Another is Janet Gerwitch, the founder of Laura Mercier. She’s someone I reach out to when I need advice on next steps and has been since the beginning.
• What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever done? For sure, have babies. I always wanted children growing up, and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiffany Masterson built Drunk Elephant based on the six ingredients.