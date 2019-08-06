How I became a skincare maven: Tiffany Masterson

Our series “How I became a …” digs into the stories of accomplished and influential people, finding out how they got to where they are in their careers.

From starting little businesses while her children were young to eventually being the founder and chief creative officer behind one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the industry, Tiffany Masterson has always had a knack for growing a brand, even though she never expected to do so. After developing a personal interest in product formulation and the science behind skincare and clear skin, Masterson built the brand Drunk Elephant based on the six ingredients that she found interfered with skin. Just a few years later, the neon lids and clean products she created can be found on vanities and in Sephora stores everywhere.

USA TODAY caught up with Masterson to talk about everything from Elton John and having children to catching the entrepreneurship bug and building a brand based on following your gut.

Question: How did you get your start with entrepreneurship?

Tiffany Masterson: I was a stay-at-home mom, and my youngest was around 6 or 7 at the time. I was kind of trying to find ways to start a little business here and there, and the businesses I tried to start were hilarious. I tried to start a business cleaning out people’s pantries where I would go and eliminate the bad things from their pantries and replace them with good things, called Holy Pantry. I did that, and then I started a meatball and lasagna catering business for a while, and then I started selling a bar cleanser at some point. That woke up this passion in me for ingredients – I already had it, because I had it with food and with my diet and the way I ate – but I got super interested when I started selling this bar cleanser. I started studying products and studying the roles of ingredients, trying to get to the root of why people’s skin acted the way it acted and responded. What were the potential ingredients that caused certain skin behaviors? It was just this organic path that I took. I had rosacea and typical skin issues that people have, acne-prone, sensitive skin, and an elimination diet for my skin is kind of what I ultimately did, identifying ingredients that my skin didn’t like and studying what they were and why – trying to find supporting evidence that that could really be why. I started trying to help people choose products based on that. I was selling this bar cleanser and telling people, use this oil or this serum, trying to find products that would help people’s skin.

Q: What was the process like with starting Drunk Elephant?

Masterson: Through that whole process of being interested in that and the function of skin itself – reading about how it functions best and what it needs to function – I met with my brother-in-law, who was the investor behind the bar that I was selling. I said, ‘Look, I think that I’ve learned enough ingredients and I think that we could do this ourselves. I think I could design some products myself based on the ingredients I’ve learned so much about, and let’s do this!’ kind of thing. He was in. He had seen my passion about it over the prior two years and said, "Let’s go.” I was very lucky obviously to have a brother-in-law who was willing to support that and invest in that – he’s my first investor – and it took me a year or two years to get it up and running.

I didn’t know the typical process because I’m a housewife in Houston, but I actually wrote down in my computer all of the ingredients to each product. I had six products I wanted to launch at the same time – to me, instead of launching one product I wanted to launch a full skincare solution for people that wouldn’t have to look around at all – because my philosophy was so distinct. I was trying to avoid these six ingredients that were out there in kind of everything. I couldn’t find a brand that didn’t contain at least one of them, and I really believed, and was super convicted, that these six ingredients were at the root of people’s skin issues. That sounds crazy, but it was working. It was working for me, and it was working for everyone around me who was trying it, this philosophy. We launched the six, and it took a long time, and it was a lot of trial and error, but I’m so clear and convicted in the philosophy that I just never really had any doubt that it would work. I had the products made, and we launched our own website in late 2013 – drunkelephant.com – and for about a year, I listened to feedback. I had decided to be super accessible, and as a consumer, I really wanted to be the brand that consumers could reach out to and get answers and get an education. I wanted to hold their hand so that they could have a good experience, and really put the consumer first because I am a consumer and that’s what I would what for a brand. I wanted to really be an open book: here’s what we are, this is what we use, this is what we avoid, and if I’ve made mistakes I want to publicly fix them and not be defensive and be the person that I am, but to my consumer, and really make sure they have a positive experience. I did that for a year, really learned about the products a little more and tweaked a few of them, tweaked some packaging, and then went to Cosmoprof in 2014, and that’s where I met Sephora. They were attracted to the bright colors, I believe, and they told me at the conference, “Look, we’re not picking anybody up for 2015.” I wasn’t that bummed out – I don’t know if I fully believed it. It was kind of a bummer, maybe they’ll change their mind type thing – and they did. They called me two weeks later, and said they’d tried the products and really felt strongly that it was a line they wanted to support. They brought me in in January 2015, and now we’re almost five years with Sephora. That’s really how it all started.