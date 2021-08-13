'This is because of you': Minnesota congressman takes credit for Jan. 6 jab at Gosar

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told the news site the Recount that his voice can be heard yelling, “This is because of you," in a video recording from the House chamber shortly before it was evacuated during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to Phillips, the statement was directed at Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who led Republican efforts not to certify his state's Electoral College vote.

Video Transcript

DEAN PHILLIPS: When the Capitol Police officer announced that we should take cover, I stood up at the back of the gallery on the second level, the mezzanine. Representative Gosar from Arizona was objecting to the Arizona Slate of Electors, and at that moment, I simply shouted out at the top of my lungs, this is because of you. I screamed it.

- OK.

- This is because of you!