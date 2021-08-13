'This is because of you': Minnesota congressman takes credit for Jan. 6 jab at Gosar

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told the news site the Recount that his voice can be heard yelling, “This is because of you," in a video recording from the House chamber shortly before it was evacuated during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to Phillips, the statement was directed at Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who led Republican efforts not to certify his state's Electoral College vote.

Video Transcript

DEAN PHILLIPS: When the Capitol Police officer announced that we should take cover, I stood up at the back of the gallery on the second level, the mezzanine. Representative Gosar from Arizona was objecting to the Arizona Slate of Electors, and at that moment, I simply shouted out at the top of my lungs, this is because of you. I screamed it.

- OK.

- This is because of you!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi spokesperson calls out Trump for threatening Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt

    The spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to stand up to Republicans who continue to attack members of law enforcement who fought to protect the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • UPDATE 1-FOCUS-Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

    Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines for years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say. For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants. Now a growing list of governments, including Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

  • Pacific islands not immune from wildfires

    Pacific islands not immune from wildfires

  • Our Voices: Why do we treat students like criminals? End school-to-prison pipeline.

    Our Voices: We need to face the reality that harsh disciplinary practices and school-based policing do not keep kids safe and have needlessly criminalized countless students, mostly Black and brown.

  • Judge Seals Report on Voting Machine Vulnerability

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIt’s the kind of report that could be weaponized by those looking to cast doubt on U.S. election results: a cybersecurity analysis that found flaws in Georgia’s voting machines and warns about the potential for future attacks. But a federal judge has sealed the report, and her attempt to shield the public from bad faith efforts to undermine the 2020 election could instead fuel the conspiracy theory dumpster fires—and keep the voting machine mak

  • Activists push to disband Minneapolis police in upcoming vote

    More than a year after the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the city is putting its issues with police brutality in the spotlight once again. This time, the power is in the hands of voters, who will take to the ballot box in November to decide whether to replace the existing Minneapolis Police Department. The vote would be on whether to change the city charter and implement a department of public safety instead, which activists say would take on a public-health approach to policing -- opting for social workers and violence interrupters over the police-only model that the city has now.

  • Former GOP senator, Trump ally Scott Brown plans to jump back into the political arena

    Former Sen. Scott Brown announced on Wednesday he is resigning as head of New England Law Boston and plans to "re-engage in the political arena."Why it matters: There are a few potentially attractive opportunities for the former Massachusetts Republican — who has strong name recognition and is an ally of former President Trump — in his new home state of New Hampshire. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublican Gov. Chris Sununu

  • Vaccination education, not coercion, is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19

    The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association believes our members are most equipped to make their medical decisions – not their employer.

  • 5 deaths in one week: Why suicides are rising in Texas prisons

    “We need to find out how prisons are allowing these to happen,” a prison researcher said.

  • 20 Essential Landlord Tips To Help You Avoid Common Mistakes

    If you are a landlord, you are a business person. You run a business renting homes to people. If you treat it as a business, you’ll have a better chance of coming out ahead. But even the best intentions can go bad - if you make any of the top landlord mistakes we discuss below, you could be leaving money on the table. The Top 20 Landlord Mistakes You Must Avoid Landlords are human and we all make mistakes, but if you could learn from others’ mistakes, why wouldn’t you, right? Here are the top 20

  • Her friend won’t get the vaccine. A SC COVID expert asked Twitter: ‘How do I sway her?’

    “Health care workers got into this business to help people,” one South Carolina doctor said. “It’s frustrating if they feel like they can’t.”

  • First live ‘murder hornet’ of 2021 seen in Washington state

    Talk about a buzzkill: For the second time this year, a ‘murder hornet’ has been seen in the U.S. — only this time, it was alive. The first live Asian giant hornet (aka “murder hornet”) of 2021 was reported by a person from Washington state, The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed on Thursday. The giant hornets native to Asia, which can grow two inches long, got their fearsome “murder” nickname because they have been known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan, and are able to wipe out entire colonies of honey bees.

  • Donald Trump Yells Question About People Missing Him And You Know What Happened Next

    The former president's question on so-called Reinstatement Day got the treatment on Twitter.

  • Senate Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget. Here's why you should care. A lot.

    Democracy is cratering, thanks to Republicans and a broken Senate. This spending plan is the Democrats’ best and possibly only chance to deliver.

  • Pelosi's office rips into Republicans for 'terrorizing' Capitol police after Trump called officer a 'murderer'

    Pelosi's office called on McCarthy to "get off of his hands and stand up" to Republicans who've been maligning Capitol police.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

    The Georgia lawmaker was called out on Twitter over her latest outrageous comments.

  • Mary Trump Rips McConnell As ‘Greatest Traitor’ Since Robert E. Lee, With 1 Difference

    Donald Trump's niece said it would be difficult "to find anybody in modern times who has so undermined our democracy" as the Senate Republican leader.

  • In a cutting response to a Fox News question, Jen Psaki said Trump suggested people 'inject versions of poison into their veins' as a COVID-19 cure

    Psaki was responding to Fox News' Peter Doocy, who suggested President Joe Biden was responsible for vaccine hesitancy.

  • Texas law enforcement enlisted to end Democrats' holdout

    Texas Republicans enlisted the help of law enforcement for the first time Thursday to force the return of Democratic legislators who fled the state a month ago to block new voting restrictions. The move, a significant escalation in the holdout, came a day after officers of the Texas House of Representatives served civil arrests warrants to the offices of more than 50 Democrats who have not retuned to the Capitol since fleeing for Washington, D.C., on July 12.

  • AOC Is Winning—Unless Progressives Overplay Their Hand

    AP Photo/J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set off a wave of centrist pearl-clutching when she warned Senate Democrats last month that progressive lawmakers were willing to “tank” Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure bill if it arrived in the House without a companion bill packed with trillions more in critical climate and social infrastructure spending.“We will not support bipartisan legislation without a reconciliation bill, and one that takes bold action on climate, drawing dow