'This is because of you': Minnesota congressman takes credit for Jan. 6 jab at Gosar
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told the news site the Recount that his voice can be heard yelling, “This is because of you," in a video recording from the House chamber shortly before it was evacuated during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to Phillips, the statement was directed at Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who led Republican efforts not to certify his state's Electoral College vote.