‘We’re here because we want justice.’ Victims of violence and crime remembered in Merced

Family, friends and members of the community gathered in Merced on Tuesday, to remember victims of violence and crime.

The annual Victims’ Rights Ceremony at Courthouse Park is hosted by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office and the Victim Witness Assistance Program during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The ceremony focuses on honoring victims as families gather to share photos and memories of their loved ones.

“Today commemorates a time we set aside each year to honor victims and to acknowledge survivors of violent crime in Merced County,” said Merced County Chief Investigator Anna Hazel. “This year the theme chosen was survivor voices and the act of listening that is needed to elevate, engage and to affect change. This is our office’s continued commitment to the memory of victims who have gone on and the survivors that remain,” Hazel said.

Merced County District Attorney Chief Investigator Anna Hazel speaks during the Merced County Victims' Rights Ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Photos of victims of violence and crime are displayed during the Merced County Victims' Rights Ceremony.

“This year we want to elevate, engage and empower victims and survivors so that they can affect change in their communities,” said Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira. “One of the most powerful ways to do that is by using your voice.”

While addressing those in attendance, Silveira referenced Pakistani female education activist and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. In 2012 Yousafzai was shot in the head by members of the Taliban because she opposed the restrictions placed on female education.

“She survived this horrific crime and went on to use her voice to raise awareness to that cause,” said Silveira.

Remembering Robert Rojas, fentanyl overdose victim

“Many of you sitting here today have lost loved ones to unimaginable crimes,” said Silveira. “Shootings, stabbings, violent attacks that have taken your loved one from you all too soon. I am here to share with you here today that unfortunately there is another killer among us that we area learning about and that is the drug of fentanyl,” said Silveira, calling it one of the most dangerous and deadly drugs ever encountered that is killing people in the community.

Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira speaks during the Merced County Victims' Rights Ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

According to Silveira, Merced County has recorded 22 deaths for each of the past two years due to fentanyl overdoses.

“They are unprecedented numbers that are beginning to rival our murder rate,” Silveira said.

Silveira spoke about the 2021 death of 29-year-old Robert Rojas who died after drinking a substance from a cough syrup bottle that unbeknownst to him, contained liquid fentanyl.

Rojas’ mother Christina Valenti, founder of the Robert Rojas Foundation Worldwide, spoke to those in attendance about how she is using her voice to educate others on the dangers of fentanyl while keeping Robert’s spirit alive. The foundation, which is pushing for stricter laws and punishment for those distributing fentanyl, offers Narcan and fentanyl test strips free of charge in Merced, according to Valenti.

Remembering Aaron Albert Jimenez, December shooting victim

Lucy and Raul Garcia, were among dozens in attendance as they remembered Lucy’s eldest child and Raul’s stepson, 41-year-old Aaron Albert Jimenez. Jimenez died when he was shot in the chest with an air rifle on Dec. 11, 2022.

Merced residents Lucy Garcia, left, and Raul Garcia, right, look at photos of victims of violent crimes during the Merced County Victims' Rights Ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Lucy's oldest child and Raul's stepson, Aaron Albert Jimenez, 41, was shot and killed on Dec. 11, 2022 in Merced.

“I’m here to represent my son Aaron and I just wanted to come and be with everybody else who has gone through this because we all are in one boat and we have something all in common. We all have lost a loved one due to violence,” said Lucy Garcia.

According to Lucy and Raul Garcia, Jimenez was shot and killed by a man following an altercation that Jimenez was not involved in. The couple said the family has been left with a feeling of frustration after the man arrested for the shooting was released from custody a short time later.

Lucy Garcia said she is still mourning her son’s recent death and she attended the ceremony with family including Jimenez’s girlfriend and his 19-year-old son, to be the voice her son no longer has.

Lucy Garcia said her son had a loving soul and was a very loving person who had ups and downs as others do. Aaron loved his family and music, according to Lucy Garcia.

“Aaron was a great person, he had a great big heart,” said Lucy Garcia.

Lucy Garcia said she wants to bring awareness to her son’s death and others who have been killed by pellet guns she just doesn’t know where to start.

Aaron Jimenez’s stepfather Raul Garcia, said one of the things he’ll miss about Jimenez is how he liked to joke a lot and make people laugh. Raul said Jimenez would talk to him and make him laugh if he was in a bad mood.

According to Raul Garcia, the family doesn’t feel justice has been served for the death of his stepson who he said he raised as if he was his own son.

“We’re still waiting and we’re not going to give up because something has to happen,” said Raul Garcia. “We’re here because we want justice.”

Paper balloons hang from a tree containing messages and the names of victims of violence and crime during the Merced County Victims' Rights Ceremony.

Raul Garcia, 54, of Merced, hangs a paper balloon with a message to his stepson Aaron Albert Jimenez during the Merced County Victims' Rights Ceremony at Courthouse Park in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Jimenez was 41-years-old when he was shot and killed with an air rifle in Merced on Dec. 11, 2022.

