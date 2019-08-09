Will Bechtle AG's (ETR:BC8) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

Looking at Bechtle AG's (ETR:BC8) earnings update in March 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, as a 15% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 14%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €137m, we can expect this to reach €158m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Bechtle in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Bechtle perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 10 analysts covering BC8’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, BC8's earnings should reach €198m, from current levels of €137m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 11%. EPS reaches €4.58 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €3.27 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 3.2%, which is expected to expand to 3.5% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bechtle, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

