What Is Bechtle's (ETR:BC8) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain, recovering from prior weakness. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 52%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Bechtle Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Bechtle's P/E of 32.40 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Bechtle has a higher P/E than the average company (28.9) in the it industry.

That means that the market expects Bechtle will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Bechtle grew EPS by 24% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Bechtle's P/E?

Net debt totals just 2.1% of Bechtle's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Bechtle's P/E Ratio

Bechtle's P/E is 32.4 which is above average (17.2) in its market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Bechtle recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 23.7 to 32.4 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.