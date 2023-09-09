Becida woman arrested after allegedly shooting son with BB gun

Sep. 9—HUBBARD COUNTY — A Becida woman has been charged with felony malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault after allegedly shooting her son with a BB gun on Wednesday in Hubbard County.

According to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, law enforcement responded to a report of a 9-year-old boy who was shot with a BB gun by his mother at their home in Fern Township, Hubbard County.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the boy and his father and gathered information on the incident.

The investigation showed that the boy and his brother had been wrestling, which caused one of the boys to get a bloody nose. As punishment, their mother, 31-year-old Katherin Rose Ewald-Conner of rural Becida, told the 9-year-old son that he could allow his brother to punch him or that she would shoot him with a BB gun, the release said.

Ewald-Conner then shot her son in the leg while he was attempting to run away from her, the release said. The child climbed on top of the roof of their house in an attempt to get away from his mother, and Ewald-Conner then climbed onto the roof and shot her son in the forehead with the BB gun.

Deputies observed wounds on the child's thigh and forehead, the release said. Ewald-Connor admitted to shooting her child and turned over the BB gun to law enforcement.

She was then arrested and transported to the Hubbard County Jail where she was charged with felony malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault.