Beck Center invites community to have ‘the talk’ about policing. Here’s how to attend

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is having “the talk.” As part of its Black History Month events and ongoing conversations on racial justice, the organization is hosting a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 on policing and police encounters.

All community members are encouraged to join in. The event has been planned for a while but is timely in the wake of Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan's shooting death earlier this month. Kenneth DeHart was arrested in Knoxville following a five-day search and faces charges in McCowan's death.

“The ultimate goal always is to create a healthy, strong community where all of its citizens feel empowered and encouraged to be in relationship with law enforcement in such a way that it's not an adversarial relationship,” Beck president Renee Kesler explained to Knox News. “We want to make sure everybody makes it home alive. Everybody, on both sides.”

Ten speakers are scheduled, including retired Knoxville Police Department chief Nathaniel Allen, former NAACP president Dewey Roberts, former Knox County commissioner Diane Jordan and attorney Dillon Zinser. Knox News executive editor Joel Christopher and Knox News reporter Angela Dennis are on the panel to discuss what Knox News reporting has revealed about the effects of policing in our community.

Nzinga Amani, a police reform activist, and community member Nahshon Bain-Greenidge will share their experiences with local officers. Amani filed a federal lawsuit against Knoxville and Knox County police officers, saying they violated his constitutional rights to free speech and used excessive force in an arrest.

Bain-Greenidge suffered injuries to his head, face and hand when deputies arrested him last year outside the Starbucks he managed. He asked Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies why they had blocked an entry to the shop’s parking lot, was arrested and hospitalized for injuries deputies inflicted on him during the arrest. All charges against him were dropped by prosecutors.

"My entire experience that day from the moment those officers landed on the scene to my booking into the jail facility was problematic and indicates the bigger issue,” Bain-Greenidge told Knox News for a story about the encounter. “All I asked for was respect.”

"Body cameras still aren't preventing these things from happening, so it starts to feel like, well, what else needs to be done?" Bain-Greenidge said.

Kesler will serve as the moderator as panel members discuss policing practices and ways to improve them. The name of the event comes from the conversation generations of Black parents have had with their children about what to do if they are stopped or questioned by police officers, which is often referred to as “the talk.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, offer tips and solutions, and share their own police encounter experiences.

“I very much wanted this conversation to have a very broad range,” Kesler said. “I think it’ll be a great conversation for our community, our law officials, for everyone.”

Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the discussion starts at 6 p.m. The Beck Center is at 1927 Dandridge Ave.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

