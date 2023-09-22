Becker Automotive Group Is Selling A Limited Edition, 900-Horsepower 2021 Shelby GT500 KR

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Only 60 of these 60th Anniversary Editions Were Made.

In a realm where automotive excellence intertwines with historical legacy, the 2021 Shelby Mustang GT500 KR emerges as a regal marvel. Referred to as the "King of the Road," this masterwork of engineering and design emanates an aura of supremacy and commands respect in the automotive domain.

Seated in Upper Saddle River, NJ, with only 900 original miles on its speedometer, this exceptional Shelby Mustang GT500 KR is a pristine embodiment of power and craftsmanship. The car is unique in its lineage, being #14 of 60 for the year 2021 and one of the initial models to roll out of the esteemed Shelby factory. Currently, it stands as the sole 2021 GT 500 KR available for immediate purchase, making it a rare gem in the automotive market.

The 2021 Shelby Mustang GT500 KR is not just another car; it’s a living legend, a piece of automotive history. Built upon the revered Ford Shelby Mustang GT500, the GT500 KR is an amalgamation of superior enhancements and meticulous modifications, making it a sought-after collectible. It boasts an astounding 900+ horsepower, derived from its heart, a 5.2L Supercharged V8 engine, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, reflecting a synergy of power and precision.

Shelby's unyielding pursuit of perfection is evident in the GT500 KR's meticulously curated features. The car flaunts a myriad of carbon fiber components including a Shelby carbon fiber hood characterized by dry carbon fiber construction, functional evacuation air vents, and a hood strut system. The car also features a carbon fiber front splitter, rear diffuser, and a Gurney flap, augmenting its aerodynamic proficiency.

The GT500 KR's persona is further accentuated by its exquisite Shelby rocker stripes and 60th Anniversary Badging. The interior is a realm of luxury with leather seat recovers, embroidered floor mats, and a CSM numbered engine and dash plate, adding a layer of exclusivity to its ownership.

Astonishingly, the GT500KR, with its enhanced performance features, like the Shelby by Whipple Supercharger System, a high-volume supercharger intercooler, and the Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust system, has set new standards in the realm of muscle cars. The superior MagneRide® suspension recalibration, ride-height adjustable springs, and Ford Performance front and rear sway bars, amalgamate to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.

Every detail of the GT500 KR is a testament to Shelby's relentless pursuit of perfection, from its one-piece 6061-T6 forged aluminum wheels to its polished supercharger and custom KR coolant tank with brackets. It's a car that doesn’t just drive; it makes a statement on the road, reflecting its royal lineage.

The production of this exceptional model is a tribute to the iconic King of the Road Mustangs and is an integral part of Shelby American’s 60th-anniversary celebration. The limited availability of the GT500KR Mustangs has catapulted its demand, with the entire production being sold out the very day the GT 500 KR was announced.

The original owner offers this Shelby-American factory-fresh masterpiece, ready to traverse the roads with its mighty presence and exhilarating performance. The 2021 Shelby Mustang GT500 KR is more than an automotive wonder; it is a symbol of American automotive heritage and a masterpiece of engineering, ready to be revered and owned by those who appreciate the enduring legacy of Shelby.

