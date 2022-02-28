Becker man faces charges from August high-speed chase near Litchfield

Feb. 28—LITCHFIELD

— Charges have been filed against the suspect allegedly involved in a high-speed chase near Litchfield on Aug. 24, 2021.

Matthew Ray Thurman, 28, of Becker, is facing one felony count of obstructing the legal process, one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle.

Thurman's first court appearance was Feb. 22 in Meeker County District Court. His next court date is scheduled for March 8.

According to court documents, around 9:27 p.m. Aug. 24, 2021, a Litchfield police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was clocked by radar for speeding. Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped up, traveling north on Minnesota Highway 24, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The vehicle also started traveling north in the southbound lane, causing several southbound vehicles to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. The vehicle turned on to County Road 2 and drove through Forest City at approximately 75 mph before continuing to head north on County Road 2.

As the suspect vehicle neared the intersection of County Road 2 and 305th Street, the suspect began throwing things out of the vehicle window, allegedly in an attempt to hit the police car. The court document said the police car had to swerve to avoid a collision and that, at one point, the suspect opened the driver's side door and dropped a tire on the road.

Eventually the suspect turned the car into a crop field near the 33000 block of County Road 2, with police following. The suspect vehicle finally stopped when it reached, and collided with, a tree line. At that point, Thurman allegedly jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods. A search of the area was conducted, including the use of a K-9 unit; however, Thurman was not located at that time.

The court documents do not identify the items Thurman allegedly threw out of the car.

Law enforcement officers were able to identify the suspect based on objects found in the vehicle, witness interviews and a bill of sale for the suspect's vehicle.

Bail for Thurman was set during Tuesday's hearing at $50,000 with no conditions or $25,000 with conditions.