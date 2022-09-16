Beckham pays tribute to “caring’ queen
Soccer great David Beckham joined the miles-long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state. (Sept. 16) (AP video:: Renata Brito/Alex Turnbull/Jeffrey Schaeffer)
Soccer great David Beckham joined the miles-long queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state. (Sept. 16) (AP video:: Renata Brito/Alex Turnbull/Jeffrey Schaeffer)
Many South Africans believe the Great Star of Africa was stolen by Britain.
Want to watch the queen's funeral? We've got you covered with everything from how to watch to what to expect.
Horse racing is the "Sport of Kings", and it was also the passion of Queen Elizabeth whose love of all things equine became a feature of her 70-year reign. The late monarch's horses won more than 1,800 races and her annual presence at Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby reflected a deep personal interest as much as carrying out royal duty. An enthusiastic owner and breeder, with the Royal Stud at her Sandringham estate, she had a deep knowledge of the sport and seemed happiest when the discussion turned to horses.
The Packers listed 7 players on Wednesday's first injury report of Week 2, but only 4 players were limited or DNP.
There could be some good news coming for the Packers’ receiving corps. After he did not practice all last week and was inactive for the loss to the Vikings, receiver Allen Lazard was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Lazard has been sidelined since his ankle got stepped on early last week. Just because he [more]
Being able to decorate with antiques means creating a home that feels richly layered and personal. Top designers explain how
Hundreds were seen taking pictures of the Queen's coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday.
The singer is releasing new remixes, live performances and a fresh version of "The Roof" featuring Brandy.
Democrats are feeling good about their chances in the Senate, but there’s a lingering worry: What if the polls are as wrong today as they were in 2016 and 2020? Polling in some of the nation’s most competitive states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia, show Democrats making critical gains and are fueling…
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Friday urged people not to join the miles-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London after warning of waiting times of at least 14 hours. Elizabeth died in Scotland aged 96 last week, prompting an outpouring of emotion that drew tens of thousands out to see her coffin on its journey to London, and that has now compelled many more to join long lines pay their respects during a four and a half day lying-in-state ceremony. "Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter just before 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."
STORY: Beckham said everyone was there to celebrate the queen, describing the experience in the queue as 'special.' The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player said he had been eating Sherbert Lemons, a classic hard-boiled British sweet, and doughnuts while waiting in the queue. The miles-long queue of mourners waiting to see her lying in state was temporarily closed on Friday after it swelled to capacity.People of all ages and from all walks of life have paid their respects to the late queen, joining a well-organized line that stretches along the south bank of the Thames then over the river to parliament's Westminster Hall.But by mid-morning, the line was just too big - a testimony to the public's respect and affection for the queen, who died in Scotland on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.
On Friday, the queue to visit Queen Elizabeth II laying in state was paused by officials after reaching its 5 mile capacity, leaving thousands of well-wishers waiting around 14 hours to pay respects
Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. The water pulled from the ground here will be piped dozens of miles across rugged landscape to serve the roughly 700,000 tourists a year who visit the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona — an operation that is the tribe's main source of revenue. Native American tribes in the Colorado River basin have inherent rights to the water, but the amount and access for a dozen tribes hasn't been fully resolved, not for decades.
Western sanctions are starting to hurt Russia's ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military adviser told Reuters on Friday, although he added Russian industry could still manufacture "a lot of ammunition". The United States, the European Union and other countries announced several packages of sanctions against Moscow after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which included a ban on the sale of advanced technology. “They are hampered more and more by the sanctions - because some of the components that they need for their weapons systems come from the Western industry," Rob Bauer, a Dutch Admiral who chairs NATO's Military Committee, said in an interview.
The line organized by British authorities for people to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as she lies in state has reopened after being closed for more than seven hours due to a surge in numbers. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects before Monday’s state funeral.
STORY: The 47-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told reporters he had joined the queue at 2.15 a.m. (0115 GMT).Television footage of Westminster Hall showed Beckham, who met the queen several times during her 70-year reign, looking tearful as he waited to file past her coffin.Stopping to pay his respects by the coffin at around 3.25 p.m, Beckham bowed his head and closed his eyes momentarily.Last week Beckham posted on Instagram that he was "truly saddened" by the queen's death."How devastated we all feel today shows what she meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough," he wrote.
A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony will now face a public hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured.
Experts are basing their predictions on this year's cold and flu season by looking at what Australia experienced.
Global footballing superstar believed to have joined the line to enter Westminster Hall alongside thousands at about 2 a.m.
On the third anniversary of Ric Ocasek’s death, Paulina Porizkova admitted that she’s still grieving. Her grief looks a bit different from three years ago because now she’s able to sweetly reminisce about the first time she ever saw The Cars frontman. She shared a clip on Instagram of his music video for the single, […]