Beckham pays tribute to “caring’ queen

STORY: Beckham said everyone was there to celebrate the queen, describing the experience in the queue as 'special.' The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player said he had been eating Sherbert Lemons, a classic hard-boiled British sweet, and doughnuts while waiting in the queue. The miles-long queue of mourners waiting to see her lying in state was temporarily closed on Friday after it swelled to capacity.People of all ages and from all walks of life have paid their respects to the late queen, joining a well-organized line that stretches along the south bank of the Thames then over the river to parliament's Westminster Hall.But by mid-morning, the line was just too big - a testimony to the public's respect and affection for the queen, who died in Scotland on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.