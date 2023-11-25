Beckley council still has questions regarding city manager government

Nov. 24—The first reading of an ordinance to transition the city of Beckley from a strong mayor form of government to one with a city manager will take place Tuesday at the Beckley Common Council meeting.

This ordinance, which Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has supported since it regained steam this year, would shift the administrative authority of the city from the mayor to a city manager, which council would appoint.

Prior to the first reading on Tuesday, council members will gather for a workshop at 5 p.m. Monday in council chambers at city hall.

This was scheduled at the request of Councilperson Tom Sopher, who asked for an additional workshop on the city manager form of government at the Nov. 11 council meeting.

Since the beginning of the year, council has had at least half a dozen workshops regarding the city manager government; however, this will be the first workshop since council members were given a draft of the ordinance.

Beckley City Attorney Bill File distributed these drafts to council members at a workshop on Nov. 7.

In drafting the city manager ordinance, the city has sought the advice of West Virginia Municipal League Executive Director Travis Blosser, who has previously served as a city manager in West Virginia.

West Virginia Municipal League is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of cities, towns and villages established in 1968 to assist local governments and advance the interests of the citizens who reside within.

Blosser said one of the advantages of a city manager government is that the city manager can make decisions that are not based on politics.

"The strong components of a city manager are removing politics out of the administrative authority of the city and focusing squarely on the operations and that person not having to be thinking about running for election or organizing support," Blosser said.

The process for how Beckley would transition from its current form of government to a city manager form is outlined in Beckley's charter, which is available online at library.municode.com/wv.

For Beckley to shift to a city manager form of government, the Beckley Common Council must pass two items — an article to amend the city code and an ordinance adopting the city manager government.

Under the city manager government, council will continue to serve the city as its governing body while the city manager will take up the role of the administrative authority who manages the city's affairs under the council's supervision.

With the administrative authority of the city moving from the hands of the mayor to that of the city manager, the role of the mayor will be more ceremonial, though the mayor will still be the presiding officer of council.

Two readings and a favorable vote are required for the ordinance and article to take effect. The second reading is set to take place on Dec. 12, which is only a few weeks before the filing period for the 2024 election begins.

Thus far, only Councilperson Robert Dunlap has publicly declared his intention to run for Beckley mayor next year. Rappold has previously stated that he is "torn" on what to do but has "not decided."

Other items to be discussed

at council's Monday workshop:

—Invited guest speaker Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, president of New River Community and Technical College.

—Council has requested to speak with Tammy Jordan, president of Fruits of Labor, and Jay Phillips, executive director of Seed Sower, which is affiliated with Fruits of Labor. However, that meeting has been postponed to an unspecified date as Jordan and Phillips "need more time to review the Fruits of Labor lease. Specifications for the opioid money are still being ironed out," according to the agenda.

This is the second time the Fruits of Labor lease has appeared on a recent workshop agenda and has been postponed.

Other items to be discussed at council's Tuesday regular meeting:

—Receipt and acknowledgement of RFPs for the 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

—Award of bid for the purchase of two extended-cab 4-wheel-drive trucks.

—Award of bid for the purchase of two SUVs for Beckley Fire Department.

—Resolution for a one-time pay supplement for all full-time city employees.

—First reading of an ordinance reducing the speed limit on Hull Street to 15 miles per hour.

Council meetings and workshops are open to the public to attend in person or online. To stream the meeting online, go to https://beckley.org/council-meetings-agenda and click on the provided webinar link.

To join by phone call 1-844-621-3956 (toll free) or 1-650-479-3208 (toll) and enter access code 263 061 12729.

