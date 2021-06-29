Beckley lawyer arrested on DUI charge

Jun. 29—A Beckley attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence on Monday, accused of driving while her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was more than twice the legal limit.

Christina Kostenko, 32, will be arraigned Tuesday in Raleigh County Magistrate Court on a charge of DUI.

Patrolman First Class L.A. Christian stated in court documents that he was conducting routine patrol in the area of North Kanawha Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive on Monday when he noted that Kostenko had driven a black Dodge Ram truck across the white line and the yellow center line, driving 28 mph in a 25 mph zone.

When the officer conducted a traffic stop, he wrote, Kostenko was "unable to follow simple commands" of providing her operator's license, registration and insurance. He stated that, when Kostenko asked him the probable cause of the stop, he told her that she had crossed her designated lane and that she had been speeding.

The officer said he could smell alcohol and that Kostenko told him she had been drinking. According to the complaint, Kostenko agreed to submit to standardized field sobriety tests. The results of those tests caused the officer to believe she was driving while impaired.

A preliminary Breathalyzer test that the officer administered 15 minutes after the field sobriety tests showed Kostenko had a BAC of 0.194, the criminal complaint alleges.

In West Virginia, the legal BAC while driving is .08 percent.

Kostenko was arrested and taken to Beckley Police Department, where the complaint states that a second Breathalyzer measured her BAC at 0.196.

According to the complaint, Kostenko did not permit her blood to be drawn for testing.