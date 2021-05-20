Beckley man charged in BOE breaking and entering

May 20—A man who is suspected of breaking into the Raleigh County Board of Education headquarters on Adair Street on Friday is also a suspect in four more burglaries in Beckley, Beckley Police Department Lt. Jason McDaniel said Wednesday.

Andrew Persinger, 37, was booked into Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday, after being arrested for unrelated charges in Greenbrier County.

Warrants for Persinger's arrest had also been issued in Raleigh County, McDaniel said. He is currently at the jail under a $60,000 bond for four of the alleged burglaries and a $20,000 bond on the Raleigh Board of Education, both from Raleigh County, according to data posted on the jail website.

"This all started in, or about, the middle of December," said McDaniel.

He said that Persinger broke into Brown Reporting Agency in mid-December and allegedly stole Toshiba electronics.

On Dec. 10, McDaniel said, Persinger allegedly used a ladder to get on the roof of Foster's Main Street Tavern on Main Street. Once he was on the bar's roof, he dropped through an access door and, according to police, allegedly stole a guitar from the bar.

An unidentified person found Persinger inside of Foster's. McDaniel said someone from the bar filed a police report on the alleged breaking and entering on Dec. 10.

Police charge that Persinger later broke into Home Furnishings on Third Avenue.

For a few months, McDaniel noted, there were no reports of Persinger being responsible for incidents of breaking and entering.

On May 10, a man came to BPD to report that Persinger had stolen his cell phone on May 8.

Also on May 10, McDaniel said, Persinger allegedly broke into an attorney's office on Main Street and stole at least $2,000 worth of the owner's property, including coins, knives and baseball cards. Police reported that Persinger entered the office through a rear door and was recorded by nearby United Bank.

"He took a good bit of stuff from (the attorney)," McDaniel said.

Story continues

According to McDaniel, video surveillance captured Persinger breaking and entering the BOE office on Friday. Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price reported Monday that several iPads and laptops were stolen from the school.

Raleigh Magistrate Greg Tanner issue an arrest warrant against Persinger for breaking and entering, and multiple charges related to the other crimes were pending on Wednesday evening, a BPD records clerk said.

Some of the warrants against Persinger were in the process of being refiled on Wednesday evening, according to BPD records.