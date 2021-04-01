Beckley man facing felony charges

Apr. 1—A Beckley man is facing serious felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Chad Matthew Eldredge, 35, has been arrested following an investigation into sexual assault allegations from several years ago.

Fridley said the Fayette County Sheriff's Department received a complaint from an individual alleging sexual assaults occurring in 2015 in the Prudence area when the victim was a juvenile.

Eldredge was arrested on multiple felony warrants in Raleigh County. He is facing two counts of incest, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse by parent/guardian/custodian, and one count of gross child neglect.

Bond has been set at $150,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation by the FCSD, is urged to contact the department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Also, individuals can call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.