Beckley man facing first-degree sexual abuse charge in Mercer County

May 25—PRINCETON — A Raleigh County man is facing a charge of first-degree sexual abuse involving an underage girl after an investigation was conducted by the West Virginia State Police.

Cody Gene Simmons, 25, of Beckley was charged with first-degree sexual abuse after an investigation by Trooper First Class R.L. Paynter with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. First-degree sexual abuse is a felony with a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

Simmons was arrested May 21, according to court records.

The case began Sept. 9, 2020 when a father came to the Princeton detachment to report a possible sexual abuse incident that occurred between his daughter and Simmons at a Princeton-area home, according to Paynter's criminal complaint. The father said that another person had contacted him about a social media message his daughter had sent to another juvenile about "Mr. Simmons touching" her. The father stated that he came to report the incident so a welfare check could be performed and an officer could speak with his daughter.

During a recorded audio interview, the girl said that she had asked Simmons "to rub her shoulders because she had just finished her work," and "stated the Mr. Simmons had touched the side/back of her leg and she started thinking about it," according to the criminal complaint. She also stated that "when Mr. Simmons touched her leg, she thinks he was trying to get up from behind her after he finished massaging her shoulders."

The girl also stated repeatedly that "no one had every touched her in an inappropriate way or in a way that made her feel uncomfortable, and stated "she wouldn't lie to a cop because you just get yourself in more trouble" and "also stated that she feels safe/comfortable around her family and if she didn't, she'd call someone," according to the criminal complaint.

After speaking with the juvenile's parents, Paynter determined the alleged incident "to be unfounded," and that "both understood and agreed," according to the report.

Story continues

On Nov. 17, 2020, Cpl. J.R. Tupper with the Princeton detachment received a fax from Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. about a forensic interview with the girl. Paynter viewed the fax and learned that the father had temporary custody of his daughter and that Simmons was listed as the accused.

The father showed Paynter photos of messages the girl had shared with the mother and friends stating what Simmons had allegedly done with her, according to the report. In a forensic interview conducted Nov. 11, 2020, the girl stated that Simmons had touched her private area.

On July 21, 2021, Paynter attempted to contact Simmons "with negative results, but left a voicemail regarding contacting the u/s (undersigned) trooper," according to the report. After several more attempts, Paynter learned that Simmons was living in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. Paynter traveled to Simmons's home on Dec. 18, 2021 and made contact with him. Simmons said he could not speak at that time because he was taking care of children, and Paynter advised him to make arrangements for the children to be supervised and to contact him as soon as possible to schedule another meeting.

As of Jan. 6, Paynter had yet to be contacted by Simmons, according to the report. That same day, Paytner contacted the Mercer county Prosecuting Attorney's Office in reference to the investigation. On Feb. 2, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer contacted Paynter and asked him to file the necessary paperwork through Mercer County Magistrate Court to obtain an arrest warrant on the offense of first-degree sexual abuse.

Simmons is currently free on a $25,000 cash or surety bond, according to court records.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com