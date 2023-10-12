Beckley man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to 20 years

Oct. 11—A Beckley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court.

Jalen Malik Alexander pleaded guilty to the murder of Maurice Emanuel Webster, 22, at Hargrove Street Apartments in May 2019.

As part of his guilty plea, Alexander was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Alexander was initially indicted on first-degree murder in 2020.

Over the past few years, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Alexander has had multiple mental evaluations, which have caused delays in his prosecution.

Hatfield said Alexander was found to be competent in all those evaluations.

In explaining why he offered Alexander a plea deal, Hatfield said it was because the evidence connected to the case was not as strong as he would have liked and was mainly circumstantial.

"We had sufficient evidence — and I have no doubts that Jalen Alexander murdered Maurice Webster — but at every turn in the evidence and the reason this sentence was negotiated, in every turn of the evidence, there was something I would have liked to have had more of," Hatfield said.

Hatfield said some of that evidence included surveillance footage that placed Alexander at the scene at the time of the murder.

Despite the footage, Hatfield said there was no eyewitness to the crime.

He added that police were able to obtain the clothing Alexander was wearing in the surveillance footage, but it was not found to have contained any DNA from Webster.

Hatfield said evidence regarding the murder weapon, which was found in North Carolina where Alexander fled after the crime, was also circumstantial.

He said the gun was found to be in the possession of a convicted felon who stated that the gun was obtained from Alexander.

"We would be able to overcome these at trial. None of them were silver bullets for the defense, but every piece of evidence we had, had some kind of an inconvenience with it that when you factor everything into a bigger picture, the state was afraid would lead to possibly a jury finding reasonable doubt," Hatfield said.

Hatfield said Alexander's 20-year sentence for second-degree murder will run concurrently with a 40-year sentence Alexander is already serving in connection to a robbery.

