Beckley man sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 2021 murder

May 11—A man who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins, of Beckley, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing for Ronald Jerry McClung, 41, who pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Adkins in February, took place in Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich's courtroom.

Following testimony from two of Adkins' family members, the detective who investigated the case and even McClung himself, Dimlich ruled that McClung should not receive mercy, or the possibility of parole, during his lifetime sentence.

Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said it was the outcome he'd been pursuing since being put onto the case last summer.

"I told this family when I took this case the same thing I tell every family, which is, I'm in this 'til the end, we'll do the best that we can do, and I can't promise you an outcome, but we will take it all the way," Parsons said.

"And so (Tuesday) I told them, we accomplished all we possibly could, and we took it as far as we can take it," Parsons said. "And in my practice as a prosecutor, that's just the best job I can do for victim's family. That's the best justice I can give them, and it feels good."

McClung was initially charged with the murder and rape of Adkins, who was reported missing in August 2021 by her family. However, as part of a plea deal, Parsons said the first-degree sexual assault charge was dropped.

According to the criminal complaint, McClung was the last person to see Adkins alive.

McClung told police, after his arrest in 2021, that he struck Adkins in the head with a bat and knocked her unconscious while the two were arguing.

While Adkins was unconscious, McClung admitted to police to raping Adkins and then concealing her body in a wooded area near New River Drive in Beckley, where she was found weeks later.

For the two family members whom Parsons called to testify during McClung's sentencing, Parsons said he wanted the judge to hear about the kind of person Adkins was as well as the impact her death had on the family.

"I called the victim's sister-in-law, Averi Adkins, and she testified about what the loss has done to the family, how the family feels about having lost Tonya and stated the family's opinion that (McClung) did not deserve mercy," Parsons said.

In cases like this where a judge has the authority to decide whether a guilty person should receive mercy, Parsons said a judge takes into account the nature of the violence, past criminal history and whether or not the person shows true remorse.

In his testimony, Parsons said McClung showed the opposite of remorse and instead painted himself as the victim.

"He's selfish," Parsons said. "(McClung) minimized his involvement in Adkins' death and he wanted the court to focus on how hard this was for him, not that he was remorseful for what he did to another person."

While it may seem like the Adkins family can be at peace now that the case is over, Parsons said the end of a case like this is always the beginning of another wave of grief for the victim's family.

"You know, there's been a collection of papers or a file sitting on the kitchen counter or table for two years, and it's been relevant and it's present and now it's over," he said. "And you've to put that some place, put it away and so in your mind and your heart, you've got to do the same."

Email: jmoore@register-herald.com