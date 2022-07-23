Beckley man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

Jul. 23—Artie Ray Warwick Jr., 53, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on March 2, 2020, at Warwick's residence and found in excess of 300 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, cocaine and an assortment of prescription pills.

The officers also recovered 104 marijuana plants that Warwick was growing inside his house.

Warwick further admitted to possessing more than 800 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 25, 2021.