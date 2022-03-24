Beckley Police Department investigating a series of "drive-by" shootings

Mar. 24—The Beckley Police Department is investigating a series of "drive-by" shootings on multiple city streets over the last month, Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard reported Wednesday.

Allard, who is the chief of the BPD detective bureau, said that around 12 shootings have been reported since March 1.

Allard is asking the public to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers or to call BPD to help identify shooters.

He said that police believe two groups which operate in Beckley are behind all of the shootings.

The shootings have been reported on Hargrove Street, Clyde Street, Maplewood Lane, Smoot Avenue, G Street, Hartley Avenue and Nimitz Avenue.

"The reckless and cowardly manner in which these shootings have been carried out has placed a remarkable number of citizens at risk," Allard stated in a press release. "In eight of these incidents, residences were targeted, and more than 200 shots, total were fired into the homes.

"Miraculously, no individuals were injured during these incidents."

BPD Detective Sgt. Morgan Bragg, is leading the investigation into the shootings.

Bragg reported that the two groups are not "gangs" with identified leaders, but police have identified two distinct groups that are feuding and appear to be firing shots in order to retaliate against one another.

"We haven't yet received any information to suggest that these groups are associated with any of the formal and recognized gangs," Bragg added. "Although we have received conflicting information related to the cause of the original hostility between these groups, it appears that most of these shooting incidents have been retaliatory."

To illustrate, Bragg said that on one night, police believe that members of one group shot at three homes.

The following night, he said, the second group apparently shot three more houses, as retaliation for the attack the prior night.

"Due to their allegiances, we have received very little cooperation from most of the victims of these incidents," Bragg said.

He added that police have gotten information from some of the victims' associates. The tips have aided police in identifying many of the suspected shooters and group members, and all members of the groups are under police investigation.

He declined to address the motives behind the shootings because of the early stage of the investigation.

"Although I would classify these as 'drive-bys' in the general sense, we do have evidence to suggest that in some of the incidents, the suspects exited their vehicle and walked to the areas near the targeted residences before opening fire," Bragg reported.

A variety of guns have been used, Bragg reported, based the projectiles and spent bullet shell casings of various calibers that police have found at the victims' homes after the shootings.

No specific neighborhood has been targeted, he added.

Bragg urged citizens to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods and to report suspicious activity. Those who do not want to give their names may go online to crimestoppers.WV.com or call 304-255-STOP.

Bragg reminded residents to call 911 if there is an emergency.

"Due to the limited cooperation we have received from some of the victims, information from uninvolved citizens is vital to us putting a stop to these shootings," Bragg said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, police are unable to comment on whether there have been arrests or prosecutions in the cases.

Mayor Rob Rappold had been notified of the situation.

"Seems that the trouble comes from a small number of individuals who have personal axes to grind," Rappold said Wednesday. "Beckley PD is in the midst of investigating."

Allard reported that BPD has stepped up enforcement efforts, collaborated with state and federal partners and has enlisted the help of Crimestoppers WV.

Through April 30, 2022, Crimestoppers WV will be offering double reward values, up to $5,000, for any tip, anonymous or not, that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for gun violence in the state.

Those with information related to gun violence may contact Crimestoppers WV anonymously at CrimestoppersWV.com or through the P3 Tips App, he said.