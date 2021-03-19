Beckley Police investigating murder of 7-year-old boy

Mar. 18—Beckley Police Department arrested a 34-year-old male for the murder of a 7-year-old Beckley boy and the attempted murder of a 24-year-old woman early Thursday.

According to a press release from police, the boy was killed at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive around 2:45 a.m. Police found the boy's body at the apartment.

A 24-year-old woman inside an apartment had been stabbed.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition Thursday morning, according to the release.

Police arrested Rashad Akeem Thompson in connection with the boy's death and the attack on the woman.

Thompson was at Lewis Ritchie Apartments when police responded, according to police. He has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

Thompson was at Southern Regional Jail Thursday morning without bond. He is listed as a pre-trial felon.

Officers were not releasing the names of the victims on Thursday morning, pending notification of their family members.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Morgan Bragg at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via the free P3Tips App.