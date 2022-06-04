Beckley Police searching for shooting suspect

Jun. 3—Police in Beckley are looking for a Charleston man who fled after reportedly shooting another man Thursday afternoon at the Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley.

According to a release from the Beckley Police Department, the shooter was identified as Andrew Wayne Miller of Charleston.

Warrants for Miller's arrest have been obtained for malicious wounding, three counts of wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments located on Hargrove Street was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday.

When Beckley Police Department responded, officers located a 26 -year-old male victim in one of the apartments suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers then began performing life-saving measures on the victim until he was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Services Personnel. The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition, the release states

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips App.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the release states.