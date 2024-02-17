Beckley progressing slowly on city manager search

Feb. 16—Despite approving the move to a city manager government more than a month ago, Beckley officials have made little progress in its city manager search.

The council is also up against a June 14 deadline to appoint a city manager, as outlined in the city manager ordinance, approved by council on Jan. 9.

While in the midst of creating and filling a position never held in Beckley government, the city is also facing a lawsuit, filed Jan. 23 in Raleigh County Circuit Court by Douglas M. Epling, owner of the West Virginia Miners Baseball Club, Linda K. Epling Stadium and three coal mining operations. The lawsuit seeks to void the city manager ordinance.

Beckley attorney Bill File said the city has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

It will likely take another month before the court decides on the matter. The case was assigned to Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich.

File said the lawsuit does not hinder the city's or council's ability to pursue a city manager.

"Right now, the ordinance that the city is operating under is the ordinance that adopted the city manager form of government," he said. "Although there is a challenge to that, certainly there's a lawsuit pending, but as we speak, the city must move forward with the steps required to have a city manager in place by the end of this term, which is June the 30th."

Should council be unable to appoint a city manager by June 14, the ordinance states that the mayor will designate a "qualified city administrative officer" to serve as acting city manager until the council approves a permanent candidate.

This would ensure that a city manager would be in place when the newly elected council and mayor take office on July 1. The races for council and mayor in Beckley will be decided during the May 10 election.

Council has yet to meet to discuss the city manager position since voting on the ordinance in January, though File said "substantial discussion" by city officials has occurred informally.

The Beckley Council was scheduled to meet for a workshop Monday, Feb. 5, to discuss the job description for the city manager and other matters related to the position, but the meeting was canceled a few hours before it was set to begin.

An email to the media notifying them of the canceled meeting stated that the workshop was canceled because File had been unexpectedly called away for an out-of-town business meeting and would be unable to attend.

The email also said the workshop would be rescheduled as soon as possible.

A Beckley Council workshop has since been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in council chambers at Beckley City Hall, but the city manager position was not listed on the agenda.

While it may not be on the workshop agenda, File said he believes it's the mayor's intention to speak with council members at the Feb. 20 workshop on establishing a date for a future city manager workshop.

Council member Robert Dunlap said he's frustrated with the city's lack of urgency on the matter.

"If we sit on our hands and leave the reorganization of this for the next council, then we're going to be in freefall for an entire quarter," Dunlap said.

Within a few days of council's passage of the city manager ordinance, Dunlap said he was sending emails to council members and city officials asking that they get started on the city manager search right away.

An hour before the Feb. 5 workshop was canceled, Dunlap sent a lengthy email to city officials outlining his objectives for the meeting.

"I provided the name of three different agencies that could provide the qualification services as what's necessary to identify the appropriate candidate by education, experience, residency requirements, etc., that should have been fodder for the workshop last week," he said.

At the council meeting Tuesday, Dunlap asked Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold if there was a timetable for when the city manager workshop would be rescheduled.

Rappold said he did not have a date in mind yet but that council could discuss the matter during an executive session at the end of the meeting, which was being held to discuss other issues "along those lines."

When an executive session was called at the end of the meeting, Rappold said it was to "discuss pending litigation."

Dunlap has previously expressed his displeasure with council's inability to set agenda items for council meetings or schedule workshops. He said this was one of the reasons he supported the move to city manager government because it would give council more of a voice in governing the city.

File said the mayor is typically responsible for setting the agenda and scheduling workshops in a strong mayor government, which the city has operated under for nearly a century.

He added that the city manager process is something no Beckley council member or mayor has ever dealt with and will require a great deal of collaboration between council and the city.

"I think the mayor and city council are going to work well together in getting things scheduled that need to be in order to have the transition ready to go on July 1," File said. "... When you're transitioning from a strong mayor to a city manager, there's a lot of change that occurs, but I really anticipate good cooperation between the mayor and council in moving this forward and having it ready to go."

Ultimately, the ordinance established that it is up to council members, not the mayor, to appoint a city manager.

Council member Tom Sopher said he's not worried about council being able to select a candidate before the new term. He added that there's already been talk about hiring an outside firm to aid in the search, which should help greatly in the process.

"We're a good community," he said. "There's a lot of energy here ... all the outdoor recreation things that are going on, the National Park, there's so much good here, and having a city manager will make Beckley better in certain ways."

