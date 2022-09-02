Beckley resident pleads guilty in federal drug case
Sep. 1—Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, pleaded Thursday to the distribution of cocaine base, also known as "crack."
According to court documents and statements made in court, Hughes admitted to selling a quantity of crack to a confidential informant at his Beckley residence on April 28. On May 5, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hughes' residence, and found quantities of cocaine and crack and $1,667.
The investigation revealed that Hughes had distributed cocaine for approximately two and a half years.
Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.