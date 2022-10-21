Beckley resident pleads guilty to selling meth

Oct. 21—Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine on Feb. 7 to a confidential informant at her Beckley residence. Vass further admitted to selling approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at her residence on March 27.

On April 5, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Vass' residence and found quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as a Ruger LC 9mm pistol, a Lorcin L22 .22-caliber pistol and $827. Vass admitted to telling the officers that she had been selling approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine every four days and approximately 7 grams of fentanyl per week from December 2021 until her arrest on April 5.

Vass is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

----David William McConnell, 39, of Charlotte, N.C., pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court records, McConnell used the Kik messaging app from May 15 until May 30, exchanged text messages and communicated by phone with a woman he believed to be a single mother of 11-year-old and 13-year-old daughters in Beckley. During these conversations, McConnell expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the two minor females and teaching the woman to engage in sexual acts with her daughters.

McConnell admitted to telling the woman that he planned to travel from his Charlotte residence to a Beckley hotel to meet her and the two minor females on May 30. McConnell further admitted to telling the woman that he planned to shower with each of the minor children and engage in sexual acts with both of them. On May 30, 2022, McConnell was arrested in Beckley.

Story continues

McConnell is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, five years up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. McConnell must also register as a sex offender.

----James Pratt, 30, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Pratt was a passenger in a vehicle on Feb. 25, 2021, that was pulled over by law enforcement officers in Beckley. Pratt, a felon, possessed a Browning, model Hi-Power, 9mm pistol found by officers in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Pratt is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

----Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee, 28, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday to two years and two months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit money laundering. Ogudu was also ordered to pay $324,865.85 in restitution.

According to court records, Ogudu participated in a romance fraud scheme from May 2019 to Oct. 8, 2020, that defrauded more than 200 victims, many of them elderly, of at least $2.5 million.

Ogudu was living in Huntington during part of this conspiracy, from May 2019 to December 2019. The scheme targeted individuals looking for romantic partners, friendship, and other close personal and business relationships on dating websites and other social media platforms. The conspirators created profiles using fictitious names, locations, and images that allowed Ogudu and other co-conspirators to contact victims and cultivate relationships with them. Induced into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with the false personas, the victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.

Ogudu kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via wire transfers. Ogudu admitted that he disguised the illegal nature of the money being transferred, adding another layer to the fraud and money laundering scheme.

Ogudu further admitted that he and his co-conspirators transferred large sums of their fraud proceeds to offshore accounts. Ogudu obtained funds from at least 12 different fraud victims during the money laundering conspiracy.