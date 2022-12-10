Beckley woman arrested on murder charge

Dec. 9—A 29-year-old woman wanted for first-degree murder was arrested without incident on Grant Street in Beckley at 10:25 p.m. Thursday.

Aredith Lynaea Thompson of Beckley was taken into custody by city police and taken to Southern Regional Jail following processing at the Beckley Police Department.

A warrant on the charge of first-degree murder had been issued earlier Thursday for Thompson, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on Nov. 23, at her resident at 105 1/2 Truman Ave.

The Beckley Police Department had asked for the public's assistance in locating Thompson (also known as "NayNay").

Greer, 45, died after what police described as "a shooting incident" at the Truman Avenue address at about 3:45 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, officers discovered Greer suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.