Beckley woman facing murder charge -- will have to sit in jail until trial

Aug. 24—A trial date has been set for the Beckley woman facing a murder charge who evaded police for nearly two weeks after ditching her home confinement monitor.

The trial for Aredith Lynaea "NayNay" Thompson, 30, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Juwan Greer on Nov. 23, 2022, has been set for 9 a.m. Nov. 27 in front of Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.

The trial date was announced Thursday after Kirkpatrick heard evidence supporting the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office motions to revoke Thompson's home confinement and bond in light of her escape from home confinement on Aug. 8.

Authorities located Thompson nearly two weeks later at a home in Prosperity.

After hearing witness testimony from two officers involved with the case, Kirkpatrick ruled in favor of revoking Thompson's home confinement and bond.

As a result, Thompson will remain at Southern Regional Jail until her trial date.

Thompson's appointed defense attorney, Jason Ballard, had tried to show that the officers were assuming that Thompson cut her ankle monitor but did not have definitive proof that she was the one who cut it.

However, Kirkpatrick was not swayed by this argument, going so far as to say that closing arguments from both sides before he made a ruling were unnecessary.

"I think the matter is pretty clear," Kirkpatrick said. "The court finds that the defendant cut her electronic confinement bracelet and absconded. She didn't report thereafter to the home confinement office. She was incommunicado with all authorities and ultimately had to be tracked down and taken into custody."

According to testimony from Cpl. Pat Vance, who works in the Home Confinement Division at the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Thompson entered home confinement on July 19.

He added that on Aug. 8, when Thompson's ankle monitor was cut, she was scheduled to attend a doctor's appointment at FMRS.

However, instead of going to her doctor's appointment, Vance said tracking data from Thompson's ankle monitor showed her visiting a friend's home in Beckley on Avon Street and then another in Prosperity on Blackburn Street.

Vance said Thompson's ankle monitor was cut off around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in Beckley.

The second witness to take the stand for the prosecution was Cpl. Michael Deems, a detective with Beckley Police Department.

Deems said Thompson's ankle monitor was found in an area with thick foliage near 1st Avenue in Beckley.

He added that he was one of the officers working with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Service in the search for Thompson.

Deems said authorities located Thompson by tracking the previous location of her phone as well as placing surveillance on Thompson's friends and previously known locations.

This led police to a home on Bender Ridge Road in Prosperity where Thompson was found and arrested on Aug. 16. Police also arrested two people who were in the home with Thompson in Prosperity.

With the judge ruling in favor of the prosecution's motions, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said his office can now focus on the murder trial.

"The pageantry surrounding the escape is now over," Hatfield said. "It's been put to bed. It's been litigated. We're looking forward to moving forward with the trial."

He added that Thompson's felony escape charge will be tried separately from her murder charge.

After Kirkpatrick's rulings regarding Thompson's bond and home confinement, Hatfield asked for a sidebar with the judge and Thompson's attorney.

While this was taking place at the front of the courtroom, Thompson turned around in her chair to look directly at the media who were present in the courtroom's gallery and whispered, "I was in Prosperity the whole time."

A few minutes later Kirkpatrick asked Thompson to approach the bench to be informed about what was being said in the sidebar.

The hearing was concluded shortly after.