A Beck's gas station is nearing completion in Peoria Heights. Here's what we know

Work is nearing completion on a new Beck's Convenience Store at 918 E. War Memorial Dr. in Peoria Heights.

The Beck's development will consist of a gas station, convenience store and car wash.

Here's what we know about the status of the project:

When will the new Beck's gas station open on War Memorial Drive?

Peoria Heights officials believe the Beck's could open as soon as next week. Beck's did not return multiple phone calls.

What work was done for the project?

A section of N. Central Avenue between E. War Memorial Drive and E. Paris Avenue remains closed while construction of a new Beck's convenience store continues in Peoria Heights.

The Illinois Department of Transportation approved a right of way for the project that included driveway entrances, sidewalks and utilities.

New traffic signals at the intersection of Central Avenue and War Memorial Drive also have to be installed. The new traffic signals will likely be installed this spring. Beck's will be able to open with temporary modifications to traffic signals in the meantime.

Central Avenue has been overhauled with new curbs, gutters and concrete for the project and has been closed to traffic for weeks. However, it appears that work was virtually complete on Central Avenue.

War Memorial Drive still needs to have modifications done to both the left and right turn lanes near the site which will also be completed when weather is warmer.

Extreme cold weather conditions in January delayed the project as concrete could not be poured in the subzero temperatures.

Peoria Heights community development director Wayne Aldridge said the village was "anxious and excited" to see the project completed.

