This year has to become decisive, Putin's ambitions are doomed – Zelenskyy at Davos Forum

Speaking at the Davos Economic Forum, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on countries to join in supporting Ukraine, as the war can be ended only by putting pressure on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy's speech at the Davos Economic Forum

Details: Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions are doomed to die. "Even Putin's current buddies in Pyongyang and Tehran are simply taking advantage of his madness while he still has the technology and resources to pay them. No one believes in his future or invests in it," he said.

Zelenskyy also expressed dissatisfaction with Western sanctions, as they do not even block Russia's missile production.

Quote: "Of course, I am grateful for each package of sanctions[...] But bringing peace closer will be a reward for all those who care to ensure that sanctions work 100%.

And, by the way, it’s a clear weakness of the West that Russia's nuclear industry is still not under global sanctions, even though Putin is the only terrorist in the world who took a nuclear power plant hostage.

It must be a strong decision this year, when frozen Russian assets, sovereign and oligarchic, will be directed towards defence against the Russian war and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Putin loves money above all. The more billions he and his oligarch friends and accomplices lose, the more likely he will regret starting this war."

"This year must be decisive. Can freezing the war in Ukraine be its end? I don't want to settle for the truism that any frozen conflict will eventually reignite.

And I remind you that after 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in Donbas. There were very influential guarantors of those events – the then-chancellor of Germany and the [then-]president of France. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with a frozen product."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that any reduction in support adds years to the war. "We must make it possible to answer the most important question: The war will end – with a just and stable peace. And I want you to be a part of this peace – starting from right now – to bring the peace closer. And we need you in Ukraine to build, to reconstruct, and to restore our lives. Each of you can be even more successful with Ukraine," he said.

