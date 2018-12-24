To Become A Retirement Millionaire, Begin Contributing to Your 401(k) Early and Often

Planning for retirement can be confusing. Many people don't understand how much they need to save every month in order to hit their goal, and their goal often isn't informed by their own financial reality. For years, $1 million was touted as the ideal amount of retirement savings, but the truth is, you may need more or less than that. It all depends on how long you live, what your living expenses are, and how much money you'll get from Social Security or a pension. However, for the sake of round numbers, let's assume that that's how much you need. How do you get there?

If you have a 401(k), the simplest solution is to make regular contributions every pay period. The amount that you need to contribute depends on how long your money will have to grow. Here are a few examples to illustrate this.

Businessman with piggy bank and coins stacked in piles More

Image source: Getty Images.

The sooner you begin, the easier it becomes.

Let's assume that you have the median income in the U.S. -- $61,372 -- and that you plan to retire at 65. Here's a chart to give you some idea of how much you would need to save each month in order to retire with $1 million, depending on when you began saving. It also shows the percentage of the median income that would go toward this goal. All of these figures assume that you have no retirement savings prior to this and that your investments have a 6% annual rate of return.

Starting Age Monthly Contributions Percentage of Median Income 20 $363 7.1% 25 $502 9.8% 30 $702 13.7% 35 $996 19.4% 40 $1,443 28.2% 45 $2,164 42.3% 50 $3,439 67.2% 55 $6,102 119% 60 $14,333 280%

Data source: Investing Answers.

As you can see, the earlier you begin saving, the less of your own money you need to contribute and the more your savings accumulate. This is because of compound growth. When you contribute money to your 401(k), its value will begin to rise, assuming you've made smart investments. The longer it sits there, the more time it has to grow, and that means a larger nest egg for you to withdraw from once you exit the workforce.

But things get a little trickier if you wait until you're older to begin saving. It's still possible to begin in your 30s, but you're now contributing a much larger portion of your income toward retirement. If you wait until your mid-40s, there's a chance you may never reach your goal.

You're allowed to contribute up to $19,000 to a 401(k) in 2019, or $25,000 if you're 50 or older. If you do the math yourself, you'll realize that after age 40, this limit is too low to enable you to ever hit your $1 million savings goal. The monthly savings amount for a 45-year-old, for example, is $2,164. In a year, that adds up to $25,968 -- well above the contribution limits for this year. You could make up for some of this by investing the money in an IRA instead, but you may have to set your sights on a lower goal.

The same goes for adults who wait until their 50s to begin saving. While you do have the option of making catch-up contributions at this point, even this will not be enough to get you to your $1 million goal. This doesn't mean you won't be able to afford retirement, but you may not be able to retire as comfortably as you'd hoped.

Factors affecting how much you must save

As I already mentioned, you may need more or less than $1 million to retire comfortably. The only way to know for sure is to get out your calculator and do the math. Subtract your estimated life expectancy from your planned retirement age to figure out how many years of savings you need. Then total up your estimated expenses in retirement, and don't forget to factor in an extra 3% per year for inflation. You can use a retirement calculator for this if it's easier. Then subtract what you expect to get from Social Security to find out what you need to save on your own.