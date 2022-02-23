'It's becoming the norm': Decades of gang violence rooted in some Hudson Valley neighborhoods

Four communities, one problem

Earlier this summer, video captured a vicious gang beating outside a deli in Yonkers. A crowd of onlookers surrounded the victim and stomped him repeatedly. A bottle was smashed on his head. Out of the dozens of witnesses and participants, no one came forward with information.

Last year, a 15-year-old Poughkeepsie High School student was slain, it is believed, by members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

In 2019, a Honduran man was attending a birthday party in Newburgh. He was 100 yards away from the site of a gang-involved shooting, but was killed by a stray bullet meant for someone else.

The Hudson Valley suburbs have long played home to New York City residents seeking a less frenetic lifestyle. But alongside the migration of urbanites into places like Westchester, Dutchess and Orange counties flowed other exports that have long menaced the region's poorer Black and brown communities: gangs and guns.

Like many cities during the pandemic, Yonkers and its 211,000 residents saw a surge in gun violence last year. The state’s third-largest city experienced 26 shootings that resulted in injury, up from 15 in both 2018 and 2019.

Forty miles north, in Newburgh, shootings rose in 2019 and 2020 after a multi-year reduction. And across the river and northward, the city of Poughkeepsie logged 15 shootings last year, up from nine in 2019.

"We've seen so much gun violence in our community over the years," said Schnekwa McNeil Parker, a longtime Newburgh anti-violence advocate and Johnston Street resident. "It just seems like it's becoming the norm. We as citizens in our community and our leaders have got to do more."

Story continues

Gang violence continues to frustrate residents in certain neighborhoods in Yonkers, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, among others, prompting journalists from the USA TODAY Network New York to investigate the factors that fuel the problem.

With guns pouring in from the South along the "Iron Pipeline," new reform legislation, the advent of ghost guns and a cycle of continued poverty, the stakes remain high for all.

Residents in certain targeted neighborhoods have shouldered the burden of gang activity for years, even decades. Shootings and killings continue on their streets every year.

They are frustrated. Some say they don't let their kids walk in the street with them for fear of encountering a stray bullet.

“That's been a challenge for us,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said recently. “It's a challenge for every big city across America."

'Everyone is at risk'

The causes of (and solutions to) gang violence remain subject to debate, although stamping out these groups can sometimes feel like a Sisyphean task.

"The FBI began attacking the gang threat in this area in the '90s," notes FBI Supervisory Special Agent Brendan Kenney, who runs the Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, an interagency team of law-enforcement experts.

"We often see a dramatic drop in crime in cities and neighborhoods following large-scale takedowns targeting gangs which operate in those areas," Kenney said. "Over time, new gang members often fill the void, and we see crime begin to creep back up."

There are perhaps as many as 10 gangs operating in Yonkers today, some more organized than others. But nearly all of the violence emanates from a handful of groups, police say.

This creates a quandary for anti-violence proponents working with limited resources that is familiar to advocates across the region: Who can be saved, and where to prioritize outreach?

“When we have this conversation on violence, especially in urban areas, there's this laser focus on high risk. To me, everyone's at risk in the community,” said Lucria Ortiz, president and CEO of the Yonkers YMCA.

The Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, a companion team to the Westchester-based group, works to abate the current of gang activity that spills from New York City into the Hudson Valley region.

Cities including Yonkers, Mount Vernon and New Rochelle, which sit just over the Bronx border, are gateway communities for gang outgrowth into the suburbs. Around a decade ago, the National Gang Intelligence Center warned of gang member "migration" from urban areas to outlying suburban and rural communities.

Today, police say this pattern remains a concern for the Hudson Valley's sprawling suburbs.

“We have seen an influx of people that are coming into the community from various areas of the state,” said Robert Harberski, a member of the safe streets task force and a Poughkeepsie Police Department detective. “With that comes the introduction to the gangs they were involved in from larger jurisdictions like Brooklyn (and) the Bronx.”

Fear and pain reign

The fear that paralyzes communities following a rash of gun violence is difficult to overcome, and it can linger for months, even years, after a loved one is slain.

For Allison Dock, whose youngest son was killed near their Poughkeepsie home in 2020, grief has been difficult to accommodate given the dangers that still lurk in her neighborhood.

"I want to go to the place where my son took his last breath, but, to my understanding, the person that killed him does not live too far from there," she said. "So, I'm scared to put myself in jeopardy. I'm in this paranoid state where I'm very fearful to the point where ... I couldn't even go to light a candle for him."

To some, it is no mystery who took her son's life. But as with many instances of community violence, there is hesitation to speak up. Dock said that residents know who the perpetrator is, but an arrest can't occur without witnesses who are willing to come forward. She is among those who fear retaliation if she does so herself.

Police point to recent changes in the state's procedures for setting cash bail and conducting discovery in criminal cases as reasons why witnesses are hesitant to talk.

Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Weishaupt said that statements from witnesses must now be turned over to the defense on a more expedited basis.

"Police and this office are in the position where we have to tell (witnesses) up front that we have to disclose this information," he said. "I would never bring a potential witness in here and interview them and gather the information they have without telling them I have to now turn this over to the defense now."

In Westchester's Mount Vernon, a city of about 67,000, residents have struggled with gang violence over the years.

In 2016, Mount Vernon mom Nadine McKenzie was driving her daughter Shamoya home from basketball practice on New Year's Eve when a gang shooting broke out. A stray bullet ended Shamoya's life.

"Five years later, I'm here and feeling the pain still knowing that so many shootings (are) still going on," McKenzie recounted in a recent interview. "It's a pain that I'm living with each day, to know that. I've been through it, and it's still happening."

How to keep kids out of gangs

Despite the many factors at play, community leaders often cite a lack of economic opportunity as an important funnel for gang recruitment.

Whereas Orange County’s overall poverty rate is 12%, around one-quarter of the city of Newburgh residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About one-third of residents don’t own a car.

In the city of Poughkeepsie, community members still mourn the closure of the Dutchess County YMCA in 2009, where kids used to be able to participate in programs that kept them off the streets.

Scott Decker, a gangs researcher and foundation professor emeritus at Arizona State University, said that gangs are "much more likely to get a start in socially disadvantaged neighborhoods than middle-class urban, suburban and exurban neighborhoods."

Decker, who is a co-author of the forthcoming book "On Gangs," emphasized that poverty can funnel young people into gang life because of "the lack of other social organizations, whether they're athletic, educational or religious."

These concerns echo into the Hudson Valley, where community advocates warn of a fraying social safety net that is increasingly allowing young residents to slip through the cracks.

"The large majority of young individuals who are recruited to gangs are coming from neighborhoods where there's a large poor population," said Kenney, of the Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force. "A lot of these younger gang members are coming from broken homes, where they have no parental oversight. So they look to these older gang members as father figures. And they're ripe for recruitment."

For his part, Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey says gangs are a byproduct of "the ills and chills" of society, referring to the interplay of social and economic factors that divert youth from the schools to the streets.

"How can I get people meaningful employment that leads to careers that get them to their goals of a better quality of life?" he asked. "Because that's really what it comes down to."

Mount Vernon's Nazarene Duncan, an anti-violence advocate, believes that a lack of adequate programming for young residents has contributed to the allure of the streets for some in her community. Duncan's son, Wilbert “Junior” Francis, was killed in 2016 after being shot more than a dozen times in what is thought to be gang-related violence.

As diverse as the causes of gang affiliation are the manifestations of gang life. The fluid quality of many groups in the region is apparent to those who study gangs, frustrating attempts to quash their activity.

In Yonkers, for example, Police Commissioner John Mueller said that while around 100 residents may self-describe as gang members, the department has identified another 100 with some nexus to group violence.

"There's a tremendous amount of action that happens sort of between the level of individual dangerous person and what people think of as gangs," observed David Kennedy, a criminal justice professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and director of the college's National Network for Safe Communities.

"Because we don't have a category for that, we can't really seem to come to grips with it," Kennedy added.

Poughkeepsie Police Officer Joe Whelan checks on dispatch calls via the computer in his cruiser during his shift on July 20, 2021.

The intangibles of gang activity also hamper efforts to monitor their behavior. Across jurisdictions, the definition of "gang" can vary. The state Division of Criminal Justice Services, which compiles information about the prevalence of crime, does not receive gang-related statistics from individual police agencies.

Officials won't always use the term "gang" to describe young people implicated in criminal activity. The terms "crews" and "groups" are all used to characterize this behavior.

While the typical portrayal of gangs in the media is one of narco-traffickers enmeshed in territorial disputes, the reality on the ground with local groups is much more complicated.

Kennedy described gangs on the street level as small and disorganized, without formal hierarchies. Often, he says, disputes center less around money and power than personal grievances.

"Those things get picked up by the group and become group-on-group vendettas that can go on forever," Kennedy said. "Literally you'll talk to a gang member today and say, 'What's this about?' They won't have any idea what it's about."

The involvement of the criminal justice system, while often welcomed by locals, can have a paradoxical effect. Targeting gang leaders often lands them in prison, where they may organize further or begin to affiliate with a national group.

Gun violence crisis is a major challenge

It is difficult to survey the gang problem in New York without taking stock of the gun problem, where illegally trafficked firearms snake their way up the I-95 corridor from states like Georgia and Virginia to the Northeast.

This so-called Iron Pipeline is responsible for a significant portion of guns recovered in New York. According to federal trace data from 2010 to 2015 analyzed by the New York State Attorney General's office, 70% of guns connected to a crime in the Hudson Valley region originated from an out-of-state source. This is slightly less than the statewide average.

Among guns that were likely trafficked into the Hudson Valley, a substantial number come from Iron Pipeline states, which typically have weaker gun laws than Northeast states.

According to the analysis, 16% of trafficked guns into the Hudson Valley come from Pennsylvania, 13% from Florida and 12% each from Georgia and Virginia.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to plague our communities, and it requires action from every angle," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "We have major concerns with guns coming from other states, particularly those from the South because of their lax gun laws."

Another concern for law enforcement officials is the creeping prevalence of ghost guns, self-assembled firearms that can be 3D printed or machined into completed weapons from kits bought online.

Because they are assembled outside of the regulatory structure for industry-made firearms, they typically evade most of the oversight and controls that commercial manufacturers must heed.

One strategy, gun buybacks, have been emphasized by policymakers including the attorney general's office as a way to reduce the volume of guns circulating in the streets.

However, their efficacy has been called into question. A working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research this year notes that gun buyback programs "have done little to reduce gun crime or firearm-related violence."

According to the paper, buybacks are generally ineffective at reducing the number of privately-owned guns by a meaningful amount.

In the face of these challenges, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a statewide disaster emergency because of the prevalence of gun violence, allowing the state to surge resources into violence-wracked communities.

But until the wheels of bureaucracy churn more quickly, local residents will continue to face a grim inevitability: gang attacks, gun violence and collateral damage. Just two weeks ago, Yonkers police said that an assailant shot at a group of people, injuring at least two, before fleeing the scene.

It is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Yonkers police detectives," a police notice pleads.

Reporters Diana Dombrowski, Katelyn Cordero and Lana Bellamy contributed to this story.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News. You can find him on Twitter at @quasiasher or send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Gangs, guns in Hudson Valley neighborhoods: What's being done?