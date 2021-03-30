Becton, Dickinson and Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $247.14 per share and the market cap of $71.8 billion, Becton, Dickinson and Co stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Becton, Dickinson and Co is shown in the chart below.





Because Becton, Dickinson and Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 3.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.73% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Becton, Dickinson and Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of Becton, Dickinson and Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Becton, Dickinson and Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Becton, Dickinson and Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Becton, Dickinson and Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18.2 billion and earnings of $5.21 a share. Its operating margin is 13.76%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of Becton, Dickinson and Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Becton, Dickinson and Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Becton, Dickinson and Co is 3.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Becton, Dickinson and Co's return on invested capital is 4.84, and its cost of capital is 5.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Becton, Dickinson and Co is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Becton, Dickinson and Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

