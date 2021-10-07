Becton Dickinson expands syringe making to support vaccination in U.S

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co said on Thursday it had added manufacturing lines for safety injection devices at its facility in Nebraska, boosting supply of syringes as the United States heads into the flu vaccination season while administering COVID-19 jabs.

The $70 million expansion was supported by a $42 million investment by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in July last year, as the U.S. government sought to secure priority access to "hundreds of millions of injection devices" to support vaccination efforts for COVID-19.

"With millions of lives at stake, we do not have time to wait for supplies to be shipped from other countries," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was quoted as saying in a statement released by Becton Dickinson.

The world's largest maker of injection devices did not provide details on the exact number of additional syringes it will be manufacturing after the expansion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ZF invests in Oxbotica to develop autonomous urban shuttles

    German automotive industry supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG will invest in British autonomous vehicle software startup Oxbotica to jointly develop driving systems for pod-like shuttles which will be able to transport people and goods. Financial details of the stake were not disclosed.

  • Ukraine parliament fires speaker amid ruling party squabbles

    Ukrainian lawmakers voted Thursday to dismiss the parliamentary speaker, a move that comes as part of infighting in the ruling party. Dmytro Razumkov was stripped of his duties by the Verkhovna Rada after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party initiated his dismissal. Razumkov suggested after his dismissal that he could run for president in the next election.

  • Ukrainian President Sends Crypto Bill Back to Parliament for Revisions

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a cryptocurrency legislative bill back to parliament for further amendments.

  • Ukrainian president's party ousts speaker in parliamentary vote

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party on Thursday voted to remove parliamentary speaker Dmytro Razumkov, accusing him of putting his own interests above those of the governing party. Razumkov had been suspended on Tuesday and his dismissal was confirmed by 284 votes in the 450-seat parliament, where Servant of the People commands a majority. Deputy speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will be nominated to take Razumkov's place, Servant of the People party lawmakers said.

  • NATO chief hits out at Russia's 'malign activities'

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the organization withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to the military alliance in response to a rise in “malign activities” by Moscow. The eight officials are to be deprived of access to NATO’s Brussels headquarters from the end of the month because it believes they have been secretly working as intelligence officers. NATO also reduced the number of positions that Russia can accredit people for from 20 down to 10.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech seek COVID-19 vaccine approval for children 5 to 11

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Pfizer said in a tweet on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the application, making it possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards. The vaccine could be ready for roll out as early as November pending approval from federal regulatory health agencies, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday.

  • Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

    The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday that the China Mission Center he was setting up "cuts across all of the agency's mission areas," while noting that the CIA's concern is that "the threat is from the Chinese government, not its people." A senior CIA official compared Burns' creation of the China unit to the agency's tight focus on Russia during the Cold War and to its concentration on counter-terrorism following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

  • Is It RSV Or COVID? Here Are Symptoms Parents Should Watch For.

    Another highly contagious respiratory virus recently surged in kids. Here's what you should know.

  • Feds Award Billions for Americans Living With HIV

    Health and Human Services announced a huge commitment for "medical care, medication, and essential support services."

  • General public should wait to get a booster shot: Doctor

    Dr. Michael Saag, University of Alabama at Birmingham Associate Dean for Global Health, says the public should 'be patient' while scientists study booster efficacy.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 847 in Minnesota

    COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 847 on Monday in Minnesota, which is seeing a rising toll from a delta variant wave of the coronavirus that is falling in other hard-hit states. While the latest count of COVID-19 patients is below the record 1,864 in late November, it is the highest total in Minnesota since Jan. 1 — when limited vaccine was just starting to be distributed to health care ...

  • Record 3,577 new COVID cases in Singapore; 3 unvaccinated deaths

    The MOH on 6 October confirmed a record 3,577 new COVID cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 113,381, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.

  • Record 3,486 new COVID cases, 9 deaths in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (5 October) confirmed 3,486 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 109,804, as well as nine more deaths due to the disease.

  • Flu strain extinction because of COVID-19?

    Flu strain extinction because of COVID-19?

  • COVID vaccine working in seniors

    COVID vaccine working in seniors

  • Should Those With Natural Immunity Still Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?

    Researchers at the University of Minnesota found that those who got the virus and got vaccinated after gained a significant boost in immunity.

  • The Latest: LA OKs vaccine mandates for restaurants, bars

    Los Angeles leaders have voted to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates. The City Council on Wednesday voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance that will require proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to sign the ordinance into law.

  • WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

    The World Health Organization recommended the world's first malaria vaccine for children on Wednesday.

  • Charlize Theron takes on new role of fighting vaccine hesitancy

    Just 14% of South Africa's population of 60 million is fully vaccinated.

  • Health experts warn that you can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time

    Health experts warn that you can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time