Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.91 on 30th of December. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Becton Dickinson Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Becton Dickinson's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 98.1%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 99%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Becton Dickinson Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.80 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Becton Dickinson May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 2.9% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 2.9% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Becton Dickinson Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Becton Dickinson is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Becton Dickinson that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

