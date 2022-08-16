Bed Bath & Beyond’s 75% Surge Extends Huge Rally, Defies Bears

(Bloomberg) -- The 510% three-week surge by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which has helped reinvigorate a wave of meme stock buying, stands in the face of Wall Street banks sounding the alarm on the stock’s lofty valuations.

The buying spree extended on Tuesday as the stock soared as much as 79% to $28.60 and triggered a pair of trading halts when more than 273 million shares changed hands to make it the most actively traded stock, Bloomberg data show. Call options betting on the stock to trade above $45 by the end of the week and others that would be in-the-money if it traded at $80 by mid-January were the most active derivatives tied to the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

The surge has come even as at least three Wall Street banks downgraded the home-goods company and recommended investors sell the stock amid the “meme stock frenzy.” Susan Anderson at B Riley Securities earlier on Tuesday cut her rating to sell from neutral, and called the retailer’s $2 billion valuation “unrealistic.” Baird’s Justin Kleber downgraded shares last week, before the stock’s latest burst, warning the “fundamental risk/reward looks unattractive” with market share losses accelerating and the company burning cash.

None of that stopped the surge in buying from the retail trading crowd which has pushed $99 million into the stock since July 26, according to data compiled by Vanda. The net inflow includes a record $46 million on Monday when the stock spiked 24% to close at the highest since late April, the data show.

Bed Bath & Beyond short sellers have been slammed to the tune of $662 million in mark-to-market paper losses this month, including a $218 million blow Tuesday, data from analytics firm S3 Partners show. The stock is “very squeezable” given the crowded short positions, and will likely be driven even higher as short sellers are forced to cover their bets, S3 Partners managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky said by email.

Fellow meme stocks GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. also saw a burst in activity. The video-game retailer spiked as much as 15%, triggering a trading halt, as the movie-theater operator erased losses to rise 2%.

Bed Bath & Beyond was the most bought asset on Fidelity’s platform at 1 p.m. in New York. Its ticker was the most mentioned on Reddit’s WallStreetBets and was trending on popular chatroom StockTwits.

Even after the surge, the stock remains down 50% from a January 2021 peak, and analysts see more losses on the horizon. The average 12-month price target of $4.49 implies a more than 80% drop from current levels, Bloomberg data show. Two-thirds of analysts recommend investors sell shares, the largest number in at least a decade.

