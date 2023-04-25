Here’s what the Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy means for SC stores and discounts

South Carolinians with Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards may want to use them soon.

The national retailer filed for bankruptcy on Sunday. The beleaguered company, once the go-to place for seemingly everything Americans needed in their homes, from bed sheets to appliances, announced it would begin winding down operations and closing some stores.

Here’s what that means for South Carolina stores and their shoppers.

Will Bed Bath & Beyond stores stay open?

According to a FAQ sheet, the company’s 360 remaining stores, including the nine in South Carolina, will remain open for now and will continue serving customers. The website will also remain available for online shopping.

When will store closings start?

The company states that store closing sales will begin on Wednesday.

“We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best,” the company states.

The company has not yet announced which stores will be closed. Its plan is to sell some or all of the business, according to CNN. If the company can find a buyer, it will halt store closings. However, if no buyer is found, Bed Bath and Beyond will likely go out of business entirely.

Will there be discounts?

The company plans to offer deep discounts at stores once closings begin on Wednesday.

Can you still use coupons?

The company plans to stop accepting coupons on Wednesday, when closing sales begin.

Can you still use gift cards?

Company gift cards will continue to be accepted through May 8, the company states.

South Carolina Bed Bath and Beyond stores

Aiken: 339 Fabian Drive (Closed now — open after a week)





Charleston: 946 Orleans Road





Greenville: 1117 Woodruff Road





Anderson: 146 Station Drive





East Columbia: 6090 Garners Ferry Road (Closed now — open after a week)





Mt. Pleasant: 1744 Town Centre Way





Bluffton: 1460 Fording Island Road





Columbia: 136 Harbison Boulevard





Myrtle Beach: 2400 Coastal Grand Circle





Bed Bath and Beyond struggles

Declining sales: The once dominant retail chain, which was founded in 1971, struggled to maintain relevance in the era of online shopping.

Closings: Bad Bath and Beyond stores had already begun to disappear before the bankruptcy announcement. The company announced the closing of two stores in the Columbia area would close earlier this year.