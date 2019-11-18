Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $13.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had gained 12.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

BBBY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.88 billion, down 5.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $11.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.34% and -5.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BBBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BBBY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.87.

It is also worth noting that BBBY currently has a PEG ratio of 7.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



