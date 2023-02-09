Bed Bath & Beyond will close Houma store as national retailer's sales continue to decline

Bed Bath & Beyond's Houma store, at 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd., is seen Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The national retailer will close the Houma store later this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Houma store along with three others in Louisiana as the company continues long-running efforts to avoid bankruptcy.

The home-goods retailer last week said it plans to close an additional 150 stores and raise more than $1 billion through a public stock offering in hopes of stemming months of declining sales and revenue.

The company revised its list Tuesday to add about 80 more closures across the U.S, including the Houma store, at 1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. Other Louisiana stores added to the closure list are in Lake Charles, Monroe and Mandeville. Stores in Alexandria and Bossier City were already set to close.

The latest actions mean Bed Bath & Beyond will close half a dozen stores in Louisiana by year's end. Four will remain in the state: Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Lafayette and Metairie.

The company operated about 950 stores a year ago, but the latest closures will bring the total to 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy Baby stores.

Last month, the company reported a net loss of about $100 million for the third quarter of 2022, with sales down 33% compared to a year earlier. Its report says bankruptcy remains a possibility.

