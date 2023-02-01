Bed Bath & Beyond closes another 87 stores in 30 states: See the list of locations closing

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close 87 more stores nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.

In addition, the company said it would close five buybuy Baby stores and all locations of its beauty store brand, Harmon. The retailer said the new closures expand an ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores. It had previously announced the shuttering of 62 stores in September, and 56 more in January.

Thirty states are impacted by the latest announcement. Florida will shed the most Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the latest wave with 11 stores closing, followed by California with 10. Harmon stores are mostly concentrated in New York and New Jersey.

The retailer said in its third quarter results report earlier this month that it had seen net sales drop 33% to $1.26 billion, and announced an expected $500 million in general annualized cost cuts.

Here are the latest Bed Bath and Beyond store closures. Harmon and buybuy Baby store closings are designated in parentheses:

Alabama

6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne.

Arkansas

4122 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock.

Arizona

1834 South Signal Butte Rd, Mesa.

California

72459 Highway 111, Palm Desert

3125 South Mooney Blvd, Visalia

14351 Hindry Avenue, Hawthorne

1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad

1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15, Upland

10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego

10822 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

165 S. Las Posas Rd, San Marcos

2385 Iron Point Rd, Folsom

1405 East Gladstone Street, Glendora

3609 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena

10561 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles (Harmon store)

Colorado

16531 Washington Street, Thornton

1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland

Connecticut

835 Queen Street, Southington

1065 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield

20 Hazard Avenue, Enfield

Florida

1460 W 49th St, Hialeah

320 Brandon Town Center, Brandon

20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton

371 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach

397 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando

4631 North University Drive, Coral Springs

540 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach

6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville

13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville

14824 South Military Trail, Delray Beach

2239 East Semoran Blvd, Apopka

17450 N Alternate A1A STE 101, Jupiter (Harmon store)

Georgia

1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta

Iowa

2515 Corridor Way Suite 5, Coralville

Idaho

3615 S. Federal Way, Boise

Illinois

3232 Lake Ave, Suite 125, Wilmette

1584 South Randall Road, Geneva

5786 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

9650 S Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge

215 Harlem Avenue, Forest Park

Kansas

15335 W. 119TH Street, Olathe

Kentucky

4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Massachusetts

3 Abbot Park, Burlington

600 South Street West, Suite 13, Raynham

458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth

665 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield

820 Providence Highway, Dedham

Maryland

200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis

200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster

12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City

Minnesota

7961 Southtown Center, Bloomington

Missouri

10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St. Louis

North Dakota

1455 East Lasalle Drive, Bismarck

New Jersey

155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing

8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel

1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon

1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan

276 Route 202/31, Flemington

1595 -1 Route 23 South, Wayne (Harmon store)

580 Valley Road, Wayne (Harmon store)

392 Route 10 West, East Hanover (Harmon store)

36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell (Harmon store)

123 Ver Valen Street, Closter (Harmon store)

370 W. Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack (Harmon store)

357 Route 9 South, Manalapan (Harmon store)

275 State Route 10 E. STE 350, Succasunna (Harmon store)

145 Route 4 West, Paramus (Harmon store)

465 Route 46 West, Totowa (Harmon store)

300 US Highway 202, Raritan (Harmon store)

359 Route 34 North, Matawan (Harmon store)

100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center, Franklin (Harmon store)

10 B Route 206 North, Newton (Harmon store)

303 Route 22 East, Greenbrook (Harmon store)

675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt (Harmon store)

335 South Avenue East, Westfield (Harmon store)

720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills (Harmon store)

550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury (Harmon store)

700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood (Harmon store)

2309-200 Route 66, Ocean (Harmon store)

2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza, Holmdel (Harmon store)

675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin (Harmon store)

390 Route 3 West, Clifton (Harmon store)

479 Route 70 East, Brick (Harmon store)

1711 Route 10 East, Morris Plains (Harmon store)

300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick (Harmon store)

725 River Road, Edgewater (Harmon store)

1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford (Harmon store)

977 Valley Road, Gillette (Harmon store)

Nevada

2315 Summa Drive Suite 110, Las Vegas (Harmon store)

New York

251 East Main Street, Elmsford

459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn

72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst

3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie

5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester (buybuy Baby)

441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester (buybuy Baby)

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn (buybuy Baby)

806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa (Harmon store)

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville (Harmon store)

77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle (Harmon store)

1119 Old Country Road, Plainview (Harmon store)

165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale (Harmon store)

2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers (Harmon store)

530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola (Harmon store)

2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie (Harmon store)

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet (Harmon store)

Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road, Carle Place (Harmon store)

8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack (Harmon store)

675 6th Avenue, New York (Harmon store)

850 Third Ave, Brooklyn (Harmon store)

245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn (Harmon store)

2171 Broadway, New York (Harmon store)

Ohio

3750 Easton Market, Columbus

Pennsylvania

700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park

1261 Knapp Road, North Wales

160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh

3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

South Carolina

205 West Blackstock Road, Spartanburg

5930 Rivers Ave, North Charleston (buybuy Baby)

Tennessee

870 South White Station Road, Memphis

5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson

Texas

6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple

420 East FM 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville

719 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville (buybuy Baby)

Utah

1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Park City

Virginia

12100 Towne Center, Fairfax

Greenbrier Market Center, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy Chesapeake

6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield

4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 Williamsburg

2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester

24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150, Dulles

Washington

7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 Vancouver

1630 W Poplar Street, Walla

Wisconsin

3575 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

West Virginia

395 Target Way, Morgantown

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bed Bath & Beyond store closing list: 87 additional locations closed