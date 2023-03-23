Bed Bath & Beyond closes 150 more stores in effort to avoid bankruptcy: See the list
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday it would close 150 more stores in a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy.
The move comes a little over a week after the home goods chain announced the closure of 87 stores, including all of its Harmon beauty stores and several buybuy Baby locations in thirty states. It also closed 62 Bed Bath & Beyond and six buybuyBaby stores in early January.
On top of its third and largest wave of store closures this year, the retailer said it also hoped to raise $1 billion in funding in a public stock offering.
One year ago, Bed Bath & Beyond operated 950 stores worldwide. It said Tuesday it hopes to scale down to 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy Baby stores.
Here is a list of Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby store closings by state so far in 2023.
Alabama
3250 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Mobile
6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne
4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200, Dothan
7971 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery
2746 Enterprise Drive, Opelika
Arkansas
4122 McCain Blvd North, Little Rock
3955 Phoenix Avenue, Fort Smith
1454 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs
Arizona
Chandler Village Center, Chandler
1834 South Signal Butte Rd, Mesa
California
555 9th Street, San Francisco
72459 Highway 111, Lm Desert
23041 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda
3900 South Bristol Street, Santa Ana
3125 South Mooney Blvd., Visalia
317 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
14351 Hindry Avenue, Hawthorne
9145 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
128 Browns Valley Parkway, Vacaville
1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad
2101 Martin Luther King Parkway, Chico
1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15, Upland
10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego
10822 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
Downey Landing Shopping Center, Downey
165 S. Las Posas Rd, San Marcos
2385 Iron Point Rd, Folsom
1405 East Gladstone Street, Glendora
1642 E. 2nd Street Marketplace, Beaumont
3609 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena
Colorado
241 W 104th Ave, Northglenn
318 Dillon Ridge Way, Dillon
2464 US Highway 6 & 50, Grand Junction
16531 Washington Street, Thornton
Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center, Glenwood Springs
1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland
Connecticut
542 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
169B Hale Road, Manchester
835 Queen Street, Southington
1065 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield
2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield
20 Hazard Avenue, Enfield
1919 Boston Post Road, Guilford
Florida
1460 W 49th St, Hialeah
320 Brandon Town Center, Brandon
20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton
371 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach
397 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando
4631 North University Drive, Coral Springs
540 North State Road 7 Royal, Palm Beach
1555 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne
6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville
10500 Ulmerton Road Suite, 310 Largo
13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125 Jacksonville
14824 South Military Trail, Delray Beach
2239 East Semoran Blvd, Apopka
Georgia
3675 Satellite Blvd. Duluth
1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta
197 Golden Isles Plaza Brunswick
1545 Marketplace Blvd. Cumming
1025 Dawsonville Highway Gainesville
1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850 Canton
Iowa
4022 E. 53rd Street, Davenport
4840 1st Avenue, Cedar Rapids
2515 Corridor Way, Suite 5 Coralville
5751 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City
Idaho
3615 S. Federal Way, Boise
1966 Pullman Road, Moscow
Illinois
3232 Lake Ave, Suite 125, Lake Ave, Wilmette
1584 South Randall Road, Geneva
5786 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake
1700 East College Avenue, Normal
4800 North University Street, Peoria
20505 N. Rand Road, Kildeer
3251 S. Veterans Parkway, Springfield
9650 S Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge
215 Harlem Avenue, Forest Park
Indiana
4020 West Jefferson Blvd., Ft. Wayne
3555 State Road 38 East, LaFayette
91 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso
731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington
14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800, Noblesville
Kansas
Shawnee Station, Shawnee
15335 W. 119th Street, Olathe
2441 N. Maize Road, Wichita
Topeka Crossing, Topeka
Kentucky
4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
5187 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
3414 Highway 190, Mandeville
Louisiana
7070 Youree Drive, Shreveport
1636 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma
1768 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles
4239 Pecanland Mall Drive, Monroe
Massachusetts
3 Abbott Park, Burlington
600 South Street West, Suite 13, Raynham
458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth
665 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield
1360 South Washington Street, North Attleboro
76 Orchard Hill Park Dr., Leominster
820 Providence Highway, Dedham
337 Russell Street, Hadley
17 Highland Commons East, Hudson
Maryland
200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis
17716 Garland Groh Blvd., Hagerstown
12940 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster
12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City
23415 Three Notch Road, California
Maine
147 Bath Road, Brunswick
Michigan
650 John R. Road, Troy
35615 Warren Road, Westland
1982 West Grand River Ave., Okemos
3050 Beeline Road Suite 30, Holland
4420 Bay Road, Saginaw
G-3605 Miller, Road Flint
5930 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage
Minnesota
7961 South Town Center, Bloomington
40 25th Street, Rochester
11240 Wayzata Boulevard, Minnetonka
2480 North Fairview Ave. Suite 115A, Roseville
Missouri
19950 East Jackson Drive, Independence
8201 N.W. Roanridge Rd., Kansas City
The Meridian at Brentwood 8340 Eager Road, St. Louis
1648 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee's Summit
10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St. Louis
409 South Geneva Avenue, Joplin
205 North Stadium Blvd., Columbia
Mississippi
The Shoppes at Barnes Tupelo
Montana
2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane, Helena
401 Cox Road, Gastonia
North Carolina
1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. S.E., Hickory
9521 Strickland Road, Raleigh
3160 Evans Street, Greenville
1463 University Drive, Burlington
North Dakota
1455 East Lasalle Drive, Bismarck
3416 W. State Street, Grand Island
New Hampshire
58 Plaistow Road, Plaistow
New Jersey
155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgeter
Jersey Gardens Mall, Elizabeth
1511 U.S. Highway 22, Watchung
871 Route 1 South, North Brunswick
740 Route 73 South, Marlton
190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing
225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey
8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel
300 Ikea Drive, Paramus
1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon
205 Route 72 West, Manahawkin
1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan
276 Route 202/31, Flemington
New Mexico
2200 East Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces
Nevada
7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas
New York
251 East Main Street, Elmsford
459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn
409 Erie Blvd. East, DeWitt
1583 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst
3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
1932 Broadway, New York
3083 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport
2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie
1399 Route #300, Newburgh
825 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon
5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
720 Jefferson Road, Henrietta
97 Warren St, New York
1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park
20 Square Dr., Victor
850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn
460 3rd Ave, New York
790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester (buybuyBaby)
441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester (buybuyBaby)
850 Third Avenue, Brookyln (buybuyBaby)
Ohio
3750 West Market Street, Fairlawn
3750 Easton Market, Columbus
9700 Mentor Ave, Mentor
4766 Ridge Road, Brooklyn
1717 West Lane Ave., Upper Arlington
Oklahoma
620 Ed Noble Parkway, Norman
5352 East Skelly Drive, Tulsa
7410 South Olympia Avenue, Tulsa
2150 S. Service Road, Moore
Oregon
1725 N.W. 9th Street, Corvallis
1600 North Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094, Medford
12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A, Clackamas
Pennsylvania
224 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia
1700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park
1261 Knapp Road, North Wales
2771 per Mill Road Space D, Wyomissing
160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh
20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township
William Penn Highway, Monroeville
6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500, Mechanicsburg
South Carolina
205 West Blackstock Road, Spartanburg
6090 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia
Hitchcock Plaza 339 Fabian Drive, Aiken
5930 Rivers Ave, North Charleston (buybuyBaby)
Tennessee
The Centre at Deane Hill, Knoxville
870 South White Station Road, Memphis
2156 Gallatin Road North, Madison
1081 Vann Drive, Jackson
Oakwood Commons, Hermitage
5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson
442 Pinnacle Parkway, Bristol
2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville
Texas
522 Northwest Loop, San Antonio
1327 George Dieter Drive, El Paso
6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano
2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple
5636 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena
420 East FM 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville
3975 Dowlen Road, Beaumont
3710 Town Center Street, Sherman
4248 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana
Victoria Crossing, Victoria
The Crossing at 518, Pearland
225 Adams Drive Suite 235, Weatherford
1551 North US Hwy 287 Suite 701, Mansfield
719 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville (buybuyBaby)
Utah
1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Park City
Virginia
12100 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax
Greenbrier Market Center, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake
6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield
283 Burgess Road, Harrisonburg
1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W., Roanoke
900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4, Williamsburg
7690 B Richmond Highway, Alexandria
2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester
24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150, Dulles
Washington
7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102, Vancouver
1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
4255 Meridian Street, Bellingham
775 N.W. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah
1630 W Poplar Street, Walla Walla
Wisconsin
4721 W. Grande Market Drive, Grand Chute
4275 Lien Road , Madison
3575 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
7450 Green Bay Road Suite A, Kenosha
West Virginia
395 Target Way, Morgantown
Wyoming
601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124, Casper
5214 Rue Terre, Cheyenne
Contributing: Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bed Bath & Beyond store closing list by state: 150 more stores close