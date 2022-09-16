Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here's a list of 56 locations shutting down now.
Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed 56 of the 150 stores it plans to close as part of strategic changes to bolster its business.
Last month, the home goods retailer announced a strategic and business update as sales continue to trend lower, which includes focusing more on national brands and push its new customer loyalty program to help bring in more customers.
The plan also includes cutting about 20% of jobs and closing 150 locations.
“There’s still an incredible degree of love for Bed Bath & Beyond," Mara Sirhal, the newly named brand president of Bed Bath & Beyond, told industry analysts Wednesday. “We must get back to our rightful place as the home-category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the products and brands our customers want.”
Bed Bath & Beyond posted 56 of the 150 stores it said it will commence closing as part of its business update: Scroll down to view a list of the confirmed locations closing.
Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway
Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz
California Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.
Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall
Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle
Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive
Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive
Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road
San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240
Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West
Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Stamford: 2275 Summer Street
Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike
Florida Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd.
Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C
Georgia Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000
Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy
Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50
Carbondale: Carbondale University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street
Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois
Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall
Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road
Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road
Iowa Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive
Massachusetts Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1
Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard
Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue
Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive
Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road
Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd.
Walker: 3410 Alpine Avenue NW Walker MI 49544
White Lake Township: 9050 Highland Road
Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South
Nevada Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Sparks: Sparks 195 Los Altos Pkwy
New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1
Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South
Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave
New York Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd.
Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3
Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd.
New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive
Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100
North Carolina Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd.
Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.
Hamilton: Princeton Road Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road
Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike
Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910
Oregon Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.
Puerto Rico Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Bayamon: Bayamon Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue
Texas Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Port Arthur: Port Arthur Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A
Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond store closings
Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW
Leesburg, 532 Fort Evans Road
Washington Bed Bath & Beyond store closure
Lakewood: Lakewood Towne Center 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing: The list of 56 locations announced